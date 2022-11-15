Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 11/17/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Sherry Lee Spivey Notice is hereby given that on the 3rd day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Sherry Lee Spivey, Deceased, who died on August 31, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 3rd day of November, 2022. Signed Diana Rowe, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 11-10-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE HONORABLE C. K. SMITH, CHANCELLOR, PRESIDING IN RE: CARTER’S ACRES LLC, A Tennessee Limited Liability Company FILE NO. 8583 v. members or former members of Carters Acres, LLC ________________________ ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court, from the Petitioner’s Motion which is sworn to, that members or former members of Carters Acres, LLC and parties with ownership interest in properties described as 4 Depot Lane, Lancaster, TN 38569 [Record Book 141, Page 121, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee] and 117 Bright Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030 [Record Book 120, Page 647, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee] are unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is, therefore, ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Smith County, Tennessee, the county wherein the property in question is located, for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding any members or former members of Carters Acres, LLC or parties with ownership interest in the properties described above to serve upon Jeremiah Hassler, Bass and Bass Attorneys, Petitioner’s attorney of record, whose address is P. O. Box 500, Carthage, TN 37030, a copy of answer to the Petition on or before December 31, 2022, also file an answer to the Petition with the Clerk and Master of the Smith County Chancery Court at her office at 322 Justice Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint. The motion for default will be heard on January 6, 2023, at the Hartsville/Trousdale County Justice Center, 303 East Main St., Hartsville, Tennessee, at 9:00 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as possible. This the 7th day of November, 2022. PUBLICATION DATES: November 10, 2022, November 17, 2022, November 24, 2022, December 1, 2022 JESSIE GOAD CLERK & MASTER Smith County Chancery Court Jeremiah Hassler Bass & Bass Attorneys P.O. Box 500 Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1122 Attorney for Petitioners 11-10- 4t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Volunteer Paving, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98304-4128-04, 98304-4129-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU374 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/23/2022.

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: R.D. Construction, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98304-4133-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNV116 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 12/23/2022.

Notice to 25 Utility District Customers The December 5th, 2022 meeting will be held at 11 Catesa Farms Lane, Riddleton, TN at 6pm

I, Marco Centeno, have this 1998 Ford with this VIN#1FTYR10C5WTA72201 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-704-7502. 11-17-22(2t)

I, Marco Centeno, have this 2005 Honda with this VIN#1HGEM21555L066440 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-704-7502. 11-17-22(2t)

I have this 1979 Camero with this VIN#1S87L9N588079 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 931-261-6522. 11-17-22(2t)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS City of South Carthage, Tennessee The City of South Carthage is accepting bids for the HWY 70N sanitary sewer line replacement. Bids should be submitted by December 1, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to “The City of South Carthage, Tennessee, 106 S. Main Street, South Carthage, TN 37030.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Sealed Bid – City of South Carthage, Tennessee – HWY 70N Sanitary Sewer Line Replacement.” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the HWY 70N sanitary sewer line replacement, as described herein and as specifi ed in the plans. The City of South Carthage reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of The City of South Carthage. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. HWY 70N Sanitary Sewer Line Replacement Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. City of South Carthage 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill) 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH). All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type of construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6. In accordance with TCA 62-6-119(b) all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classifi cation of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise, the bid shall not be opened or considered. No award of any contract will be made to any fi rm or individual that is currently debarred by the State of Tennessee or the Federal Highway Administration. Joey Nixon, MayorCity of South Carthagetment 11-10-22(2t)