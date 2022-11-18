Obit – Miss Abrielle Rae Duke

Miss Abrielle Rae Duke, entered into the arms of the Angels in Heaven at birth at 12:58 a.m. Saturday morning November 12, 2022 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage.

Abrielle was the daughter of Gunner Austin Duke and Angelita Chena McGee of the Enigma Community.

Abrielle was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

Also surviving Abrielle are two siblings, Zoey Mayers and Kennadie Duke; maternal grandparents, Leann Romero of Lafayette, Anthony Alley of Tompkinsville, Kentucky; paternal grandparents, Kenny and Kim Duke of Murfreesboro; maternal grandmother, Mary Alley of Tompkinsville, Kentucky.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE