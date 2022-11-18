Obit – Mr. Richard Fox III

Mr. Richard Fox III age 80 of Hermitage, died at 3:15 a.m. Monday morning November 14, 2022 at the McKendree Villages in Hermitage where he was admitted August 9th. Mr. Fox was under the care of Adoration Hospice of Nashville.

Mr. Fox was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his services were conducted Saturday morning November 19th at 11 a.m. Bill Cothron delivered the eulogy and Bro. Steve Waller officiated. Burial followed in the Sircy family lot in the West section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Born Richard Chester Fox III in Memphis on February 22, 1942, he was the son of the late Richard Chester Fox Jr. and Ruth Rogers Fox.

The grandparents were Richard and Almeda Fox and Bill and Edna Rogers.

Mr., Fox was a 1960 graduate of Donelson High School.

At the Donelson Heights Methodist Church in Donelson on February 9, 1968, he was united in marriage to Monoville Community native, the former Charlotte June Sircy.

He was a Master Barber, a profession he practiced for many years and was also manager of the Donelson Bowling Lanes.

Due to ill health constraints, he had to retire from the State of Tennessee.

Mr. Fox was a member of the Clinton Baptist Church in Clinton, Tennessee where he professed Christ at an early age when he attended there with his grandmother.

He loved God, his family, golf, and all animals. He excelled in golf, bowling, and any sport he was involved in.

Richard loved interaction with people and never met a stranger.

Any stray animal that came into his contact had a much better life after meeting Richard because he was known to buy so much cat food at one time, the customers behind him at Wal-Mart, often asked him, “how many cats do you have?”, and he would answer he and Charlotte had adopted between twenty five and thirty.

He was kind to man and animals alike.

A fine Christian gentleman, his Mother-in-law, Ruth Hackett, referred to him as her banker, because he was so generous to her, often buying that which she could not afford.

In return she taught him about poke sallet and cooked for him all of the southern fried chicken he could eat, and that was a lot.

Surviving in addition to his wife Charlotte of over fifty four years, includes his extended family of Sircy’s, Hackett’s, Reece’s, Kinslow’s, Carter’s and more.

