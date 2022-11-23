School vaping cases concerns officials

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

School officials are looking to strengthen policies concerning vapes/vaping for students and individuals found in violation of regulations while on school property or at a school sponsored event.

This comes as school board member Randy Glover noted to fellow board members there were “80 incidents of vapes inside schools in the past year”. The number was compiled by the school system’s school resource program, Glover noted.

“We need stiffer policies. It’s an issue. We don’t know what’s in these vapes…It could be THC,” Glover commented. “…I think if we don’t watch out there’s going to be an overdose in a school.”

The school board member also noted home test kits were available for officials to determine what is being used in the vapes.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S EDITION