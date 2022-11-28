Obit – Miss Becky Baugher

Miss Becky Baugher, of the Buffalo Valley community, was pronounced deceased at the age of 68 at 4:39 p.m. Monday afternoon, November 21, 2022, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage, shortly after arrival.

Miss Baugher was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. She was forwarded to Summit, Oregon for interment beside her parents in the Summit Cemetery.

Miss Baugher was the fifth of eight children born to the late Edgar Virgil Baugher, who died at the age of 82 on August 22, 2006, and Kathryn Lavaun Gertrude Kertzman Baugher, who died at the age of 96 on March 2, 2018, and was born Rebecca Joy Baugher in Linton in Emmons County, North Dakota on September 11, 1954.

The first of the eight children to precede the other siblings in death was a brother, Bryan Kertzman, who died October 3, 2010 at the age of 71 in Rapid City, South Dakota.

Miss Baugher was a graduate of Corvallis High School in Corvallis, Oregon.

Miss Baugher and her sister, Rita, relocated to the Buffalo Valley community on November 4, 2019 from Roseburg in Douglas County, Oregon

She was a member of the Carthage Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving are her six siblings, Dwight Kertzman and wife, Wanda, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, Geneva Wymore of Willamina, Oregon, Rita Johnson of Buffalo Valley, Laura Cobb and husband, Jim, of Los Alamogordo, New Mexico, Mark Baugher of Klamath Falls, Oregon, Dee Baugher of Summit, Oregon.

