Obit – Mr. John Russell II

Mr. John Russell, of South Carthage, was discovered deceased Saturday morning, November 19, 2022, by his father at their Davis Street South home. He was pronounced deceased at 10: 50 a.m. at the age of 35 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage.

Graveside services were conducted Wednesday afternoon, November 23rd, with his pastor, Bro. Scott Ezell, officiating. Following the 1 p.m. service burial was beside his mother in Section three of the Ridgewood Cemetery.

He was one of four children and was the son of the late Lee Ann Agee Russell, who died at the age of 41 on April 3, 2004, and John Edward Russell I of South Carthage, and was born John Edward Russell II in Lebanon on April 23, 1987.

Mr. Russell was saved in 2004 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Carthage Church of the Nazarene by then pastor Bro. Ray Gomer.

Mr. Russell attended Smith County High School and received his General Education Degree.

He worked in construction and mostly in the paving business.

Surviving, in addition to his father Johnny, are his three siblings, Amanda Lee Jackson of South Carthage; Joseph Agee and wife, Ashley, of Carthage, James Davis Russell and wife, Cassie, of the Hickman community.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE