Obit – Mrs. Tammy Overstreet-Gibbs

Mrs. Tammy Overstreet-Gibbs, age 58, a homemaker of South Carthage, was pronounced dead on arrival at 9:42 a.m. Friday morning, December 2, 2022, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage after being found by her mother to be unresponsive at her Rigsby Circle home in South Carthage.

Mrs. Overstreet-Gibbs was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

Memorial services were scheduled to be conducted Thursday afternoon. December 8th from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her son, Justin Boulton. will present the eulogy and Mrs. Overstreet-Gibbs will be memorialized beside her father’s grave in the Oversteet Cemetery in the Conditt Hollow in the Elmwood community.

The Overstreet-Gibbs family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the memorial service at 3 p.m.

Mrs. Tammy Lee Overstreet was the only child and was the daughter of Mrs. Helen Lee Blair Overstreet of the Elmwood community and the late J. D. Overstreet. who died on September 10, 1974 at the age of 88.

A son, Jason Lee Boulton, preceded his mother in death at the age of 36 on November 7, 2020 from injuries received in a single car accident on Sullivans Bend Road.

Mrs. Overstreet-Gibbs was saved at the New Salem Missionary Baptist Church and was baptized into the full fellowship of the church.

She was a recipient of her General Education Degree.

Surviving, in addition to her mother, are two children, Tristian Boulton Jennette and husband, Terry, of the Santa Fe community of Maury County, Justin Boulton and wife, Rebekah, of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren, Jordan Boulton, Jacob Boulton, Braydon Boulton, Bentley Boulton, Skyler Gregory, and Miles Underwood.

