Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/08/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Michael Robert McCloskey Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of November, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Michael Robert McCloskey, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of November, 2022. Signed Thomas McCloskey, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 12-8-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Judy F. Law Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of November, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Judy F. Law, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of November, 2022. Signed William F. Law, Jr., Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 12-01-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Helen Loneta Crawford Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Helen Loneta Crawford, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of December, 2022. Signed Pete Douglas Crawford, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 12-8-2t

________________________

I, Austin Long, have this 2001 Dodge Ram with this VIN#3B6MF36601M254095 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-2343. 12-08-22(2t)

________________________

AUCTION Gordonsville Motors is having an auction for a 2010 Nissan Maxima with VIN#1N4AA5AP8AC848806 on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. 185 JMZ Drive Gordonsville, TN 38563

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE Please be advised that there is a vacancy on the Smith County Board of Commissioners. Due to there being no candidate to qualify in the most recent election, there is an open seat in District 3 (New Middleton). The Smith County Commission will fi ll the vacant seat at its regularly scheduled commission meeting held December 12, 2022 at 7:00 P.M. Any registered voter of Smith County residing in District 3 may submit their name for consideration to Smith County Mayor, Jeff Mason, at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in the seat. Alternatively, any candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualifi ed to fi ll the vacancy. For questions regarding qualifi cations, please contact Smith County Administrator of Elections, Yvonne Gibbs at (615) 735-8241. 12-01-22(2t)

________________________

BID NOTICE Smith County Solid Waste is accepting sealed bids for monthly rental on a municipal waste and c&d waste shredder. Please mail or bring bids to the Smith County Finance Department, 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 100, Carthage, TN 37030. The bid opening will be held December 12th 8:05 A.M. at the Turner Building. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider 12-01-22(2t)

________________________

BID NOTICE Smith County Solid Waste is accepting sealed bids to purchase a used 826K landfi ll compactor. Please mail or bring bids to the Smith County Finance Department, 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 100, Carthage, TN 37030. The bid opening will be held December 12th 8:00 A.M. at the Turner Building. It is the policy of Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider 12-01-22(2t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE – SMITH COUNTY The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR: MAKE: MODEL: VIN: 1993 Geo Metro 2C1MR2464P6702662 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501, Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale.

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Reynolds Sealing & Striping, Inc. PROJECT NO.: R3BVAR-M3-011 CONTRACT NO.: CNW042 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/20/2023.

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage Planning Commission will meet December 14, at 5:30 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce. In addition to other regular business, the purpose of the meeting is to: The meeting is open to the public. You are urged to attend and be heard if you have any comments or questions regarding these matters. Stephen Babcock Mayor of Carthage (1) Consider approval of plans for apartment construction at 121 Jefferson Ave., Map: 053D, Grp: C, Parcel: 008.00, (2) Discussion of parking areas for loading and unloading commercial trucks downtown Main Street. (3) Discussion of plans to increase parking at the City Park on Industrial Drive