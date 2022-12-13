Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 12/15/22

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jonny Courtney Notice is hereby given that on the 6th day of December, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Jonny Courtney, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 6th day of December, 2022. Signed Samuel Sage, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 12-15-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Helen Loneta Crawford Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of December, 2022, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Helen Loneta Crawford, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of December, 2022. Signed Pete Douglas Crawford, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 12-8-2t

________________________

IN THE juvenile COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE at CARTHAGE COURTNEY DIANE GRAVINS, PETITIONER v. RIKKI LYNN BIRDWELL, mother, RESPONDENT. FILE NO. 2021-JV-26 In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Court from the Petitioner’s Petition being sworn to that the Respondent, Rikki Lynn Birdwell, whose whereabouts and address are unknown so that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore ORDERED that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper of general circulation published in the county of Smith in the State of Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said respondent to serve upon Zach Taylor Petitioner’s attorney, whose address is 204 Court Street, P.O. Box 179, Hartsville, TN 37074, a copy of the Answer to the Petition on or before the 6th day of February, 2023, also file an Answer to the Petition with the Smith County, Tennessee Juvenile Court Clerk at that office, 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you the said respondent, for the relief demanded in the petition on the 28th day of February, 2023, at 9:00 a.m., at the Smith County Courts Facility, Carthage, Tennessee. This the 6th day of December, 2022. Zach Taylor Attorney For Petitioner 12-15-4t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Thelma Hunt Notice is hereby given that on the 5th day of December, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Thelma Hunt, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 5th day of December, 2022. Signed Jimmy Hunt, Co-Personal Representative Terry V. Hunt, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Blake Lawrence, Attorney 12-15-2t

________________________

STATE OF TENNESSEE CHANCERY COURT OF PUTNAM COUNTY AT COOKEVILLE, TENNESSEE IN RE: THE NAME CHANGE OF KOHLBE SHON WILHITE, DOB: 01/17/2007A Minor Child Under 18 Years of Age TABETHIA KLAES, PETITIONER/MOTHER, VS. BOBBY DALE WILHITE, RESPONDENT/FATHER.No. 2022-174 In this cause, it appearing from the Motion for Service by Publication, Affidavit, and Order for Service by Publication, which is sworn to, that the Respondent, BOBBY DALE WILHITE, whose last known address is unknown and cannot be ascertained and is a non-resident of the State of Tennessee, that the residence of the Respondent is unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry, (T.C.A. 21-1-203), it is ordered by this Court that publication be made for four (4) successive weeks, as required by law, in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in Smith County, Tennessee, notifying said non-resident Respondent to file an answer with Petitioner’s attorney, Dana Looper, Attorney at Law, whose address is 165 East Spring Street, Cookeville, Tn. 38501, within thirty (30) days from the last date of publication, exclusive of said last date of publication, or a judgment by default may be entered as to him at the Putnam County Justice Center in Cookeville, Tennessee. This 9th day of December, 2022. Linda F. Reeder, Clerk & Master Brandi Ashburn, Deputy Clerk & Master 12-15-4

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Michael Robert McCloskey Notice is hereby given that on the 30th day of November, 2022, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Michael Robert McCloskey, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of October, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 30th day of November, 2022. Signed Thomas McCloskey, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 12-8-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Bumbalough’s Construction PROJECT NO.: R2SVAR-M3-010 CONTRACT NO.: CNV716 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/20/2023.

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Reynolds Sealing & Striping, Inc. PROJECT NO.: R3BVAR-M3-011 CONTRACT NO.: CNW042 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 1/20/2023.

________________________

I, Austin Long, have this 2001 Dodge Ram with this VIN#3B6MF36601M254095 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-2343. 12-08-22(2t)