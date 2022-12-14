Man indicted for ramming patrol car in pursuit

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A man who rammed a South Carthage patrol vehicle multiple times in an effort to elude police during a high speed pursuit along Highway 70 has been indicted by the grand jury.

James C. Mofield, 33, Antioch, was indicted for reckless endangerment involving a deadly weapon and aggravated assault in connection with the incident which occurred in September of this year.

Officers with the Smith County Sheriffs Department, Carthage Police Department and South Carthage Police Department were involved in the pursuit which ended with the assistance of the Wilson County Sheriffs Department.

The incident began when officers with the Carthage Police Department and Smith County Sheriffs Department were notified a male subject was at an Oldham Drive apartment in Carthage, refusing to leave and drugs were possibly involved.

While en route to the call, sheriffs department K-9 officer Sgt. Ridge Long was notified the male subject had left the apartment complex in a blue Honda.

Sgt. Long observed a blue Honda pull out from First Avenue onto Main Street, traveling west and failing to stop at a stop sign, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Long following the September incident.

As Sgt. Long turned his patrol unit around, the officer viewed the vehicle crossing the Cordell Hull Bridge.

The officer observed the vehicle failing to stop at the three way stop in South Carthage, turning right onto Lebanon Highway/Highway 70, according to the officer’s report.

The vehicle accelerated in speed and Sgt. Long activated his blue lights to conduct a traffic stop.

The officer continued to pursue the vehicle along Lebanon Highway/Highway 70, reaching speeds up to 100 miles per hour.

South Carthage Officer Shane Gregory, along with Carthage officers, were also pursuing the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the vehicle swerved, in a maneuver which appeared to be an attempt to strike the patrol car driven by South Carthage Officer Gregory, according to Sgt. Long’s report.

