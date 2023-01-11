Police locate stolen bucket truck

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

One person faces charges after Gordonsville police located a bucket truck, valued at $80,000, taken from a company in Alabama.

The investigation began around 5 a.m., Thursday morning, when Gordonsville Officer Dusten Holder was called to the Gordonsville Market (BP/Keystop) after a man was reported “driving around asking for money”.

Upon arriving at the market and speaking with a clerk, Officer Holder learned the male subject was traveling in a bucket truck.

The officer located a man, identified as Sagittarius Depaul Carlisle, 34, Decater, Alabama, standing beside a bucket truck in the market’s parking lot.

The officer noticed the male subject was not wearing any type of uniform and appeared “fidgety” while speaking with him.

When Officer Holder checked the license plate for the vehicle it belonged to Outdoor Link Inc.

