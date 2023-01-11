Wilson Bank & Trust selects West as leader

David West was recently hired as Vice President and market leader at Wilson Bank & Trust, bank officials announced.

In this role, West will provide oversight for the bank’s Smith and Trousdale County markets and will lead efforts for continued growth as well as serve as the branch manager of the Carthage and Gordonsville offices at this time.

West has been in the financial services industry for over 34 years where he has served in various lending and managerial roles.

Most recently, West served as a Vice President at Citizens Bank for over 23 years.

“David will provide the bank with strong leadership helping move the bank forward in lending and deposit growth. His experience and institutional knowledge is unmatched in this community and we are proud to have him join our team” said WBT President John Foster.

West is a graduate of Smith County High School and a graduate of the School of Banking for Consumer and Commercial lending at Vanderbilt.

In the community, West is a board member of the Joint Economic development as well as the Smith County industrial board.

He is the past president of the Smith County chamber of commerce and Rotary club.

West resides in Defeated along with his wife Pam. David West can be reached at 615-735-2489 or at [email protected]

