Obit – Mr. David Winfree

Mr. David Winfree, age 70, of the Hiwassee community died at 8:17 p.m. Sunday evening, January 8, 2023, at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital where he was admitted shortly after midnight that morning, following a long battle with cancer.

Mr. Winfree is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his memorial services will be conducted Sunday afternoon, January 22nd, at 3 p.m. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate and there will be a private burial for the family in the Whitley-Denney Cemetery in the Hiwassee community.

Visitation with the family will be prior to the service from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. January 22nd at Sanderson in Carthage.

Mr. Winfree was one of four children, two sons and two daughters, and was born Louis David Winfree at the former McFarland Hospital in Lebanon on March 10, 1952 to the late Paul Estes Winfree, who died at the age of 82 on May 19, 2009, and Ann Page “Annie” Winfree, who died at the age of 88 on August 18, 2016.

He was a 1970 graduate of Smith County High School.

A sister, Katherine Anne “Kathy” Winfree Wright, died June 18, 2022 at the age of 68.

Mr. Winfree was preceded in death by his wife, the former Brenda Elizabeth Gooding, who died in 2014.

He was a welder by vocation and was a member of the Local Chapter # 572 in Nashville of the International Brotherhood of Plumbers & Pipefitters.

Mr. Winfree was saved as a teenager and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Knob Spring Missionary Baptist Church in the Hiwassee community and where he maintained his membership until death.

Surviving is his son, Chris Winfree and wife, Angela, of Huntington, Texas; two step-sons, Tracy Richardson of Decatur, Arkansas, Tony Richardson and wife, Amy, of Portland, Tennessee; sister, Susan Winfree Carver and husband, James, of the Hiwassee community; brother, Kenny Winfree and wife, Diane, of Birmingham, Alabama; brother-in-law, Paul Wright, of the Hiwassee community.

