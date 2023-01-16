Obit – Mr. June Angel

Mr. June Angel, of Gordonville, entered into eternal rest at 12:15 a.m. Thursday morning, January 12, 2023, with her daughter and granddaughter and her fur baby, Gizzy, at her bedside. She was pronounced deceased at 2:23 a.m. by Caris Healthcare Hospice of Cookeville, who had been lovingly assisting the family with her care during Mrs. Angel’s final days. At 83 years of age, Mrs. Angel was suffering from Dementia.

Eld. Anthony Dixon and Eld. Gerald Ragland officiated at the 1 p.m. funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon, January 14th. Following the 1 p.m. services burial was beside her husband in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

The Flatrock community native was the daughter of the late Freeland Harvey Wilkerson, who died April 23, 1973 at the age of 63, and Willie Pearl DeVault Wilkerson, who died December 5, 1979 at the age of 59, and was born Betty June Wilkerson on April 22, 1939.

Mrs. Angel was a 1957 graduate of the Watertown High School and studied secretarial classes at the Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin.

At the home of the late Elder Phocian Gibbs on March 6, 1959, she was united in marriage to Hogans Creek community native Donald Ray Angel. He preceded her in death at the age of 50, following only twenty nine years of marriage.

Mrs. Angel was saved at the age of 13 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Hogans Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

While health permitted she attended with her family at the North Carthage Baptist Church.

Mrs. Angel retired in 2005 from Federal Mogul in Smithville where she was employed in the office department of the Corporation.

Surviving is her daughter, Treva Angel Bowman; son, Gaylen Angel; granddaughter, Shayla Raye Bowman and great-grandson, Camden Kayne Bowman, all of Gordonsville; sister, Becky McKinney of the Elmwood community.

The Angel family requests memorials to the Hogans Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE