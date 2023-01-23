Obit – Mr. Chad Stafford

Mr. Chad Stafford, of Brunswick, Georgia, died at the age of 41 after suffering a heart attack at his Brunswick home on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was pronounced deceased at the Southeast Georgia Health Systems Medical Center. He was released from the Savannah, Georgia Medical Examiner officer on Thursday, January 19th.

Mr. Stafford was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside services and interment were Tuesday morning, January 24th, at 11 a.m. from the Granville Cemetery.

Born Chad Daniel Stafford in Gainesboro on September 17, 1981, he was the son of Donny Richmond Stafford of Killeen, Texas and Tina Mae Case Stafford Pacleb of Brunswick.

In 2016 he was united in marriage to the former Crystal Ackworth of Brunswick.

Mr. Stafford was employed at the ‘V’ Pizza in Brunswick.

He was an avid fan of the San Francisco 49ers and was a collector of their memorabilia.

Surviving, in addition to his mother and father and wife of over six years, are the step-father, Andy Pacleb of Brunswick; three children, Gavin Stafford, Tyler Ackworth and Mary Crews; granddaughter, whom he adored, Aurora Marks; a sister, Brandi Flynn and husband, Steve; two brothers, Derick Stafford and wife, Amanda, Brent Pacleb and wife, Trini; and his beloved fur baby, Jordan.

