Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 01/26/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Charlene Canter Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Charlene Canter, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of January, 2023. Signed Johnie Mack Lehigh, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 1-19-2t

Substitute Trustee’s Sale WHEREAS, on the 16th day of March, 2017, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 317, Page 455, Instrument 17000768, ASHLEE HAYNES and DOYLE WILLIAMS conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 441, Page 506, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:15 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, February 10, 2023, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 032 PARCEL: 022.01 LYING AND BEING in the Third (3rd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING on the northeast corner of this tract, said corner being the southeast corner of the L. J. Dillehay tract, running with the west margin of Highway No. 25, 264 feet to a stake opposite the northwest corner of the store, thence to the northwest corner of Mrs. Burnell Apple and L. J. Dillehay property and bounded on the West and North by the lands of the late L. J. Dillehay; containing one and one-half (1½) acres, more or less. INCLUDED in the above legal description but SPECIFICALLY EXCLUDED from this conveyance is a sell-off of 600 square feet to the State of Tennessee, dated January 12, 1987, of record in Deed Book 109, Page 247, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Ashlee Haynes by Warranty Deed from C. D. Poindexter, dated March 16, 2017, of record in Record Book 317, Page 453, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. The physical address of this property is 228 Peytons Creek Road, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: NONE This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on January 19, 2023, January 26, 2023, and February 2, 2023. This the 13th day of January, 2023. JAMIE D. WINKLER SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 PHONE NO.: (615) 735-1684 1-19-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Evelyn K. Kelley Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Evelyn K. Kelley, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 11th day of January, 2023. Signed Jackie Kelley, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 1-19-2t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, on the 1st day of November, 2017, by Deed of Trust of record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Record Book 328, Page 477, Instrument 17003085, MICHAEL ROBERTS and wife, JONNA ROBERTS, and BOBBY GLENN ROBERTS conveyed to WALTER G. BIRDWELL, JR., Trustee, the hereinafter described real estate to secure payment of a promissory note which is fully described in said Deed of Trust; and, WHEREAS, the holder of said note and renewal thereof has appointed JAMIE D. WINKLER, Substitute Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 441, Page 505, in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee; and, WHEREAS, default has been made in the payment of said indebtedness and other provisions of the Deed of Trust have been violated and CITIZENS BANK, CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE, the holder of said indebtedness has declared the entire amount due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust, and the Substitute Trustee has been directed to foreclose the Deed of Trust in accordance with the terms thereof, the public is hereby notified that the undersigned Substitute Trustee will sell the hereinafter described real estate at public auction, to the highest and best bidder, for cash in hand, at the front door of old Smith County Courthouse, located at 211 Main Street North, Carthage, Tennessee, at 1:00 P.M. prevailing time on Friday, February 10, 2023, in bar of the equity of redemption. The real estate to be sold is located in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows: MAP: 062 PARCEL: 001.00 LYING AND BEING in the Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: TRACT #2-ROBERTS PROPERTY-39.47 ACRES: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the north margin of Hogans Creek Road, same being the southwest corner of this tract and the southeast corner of Tract #1 of the Roberts property (39.47 acres as per survey of same date), also being 444.70 feet east of the southeast corner of John H. Etheridge (RB 163, PG 469 and RB 129, PG 349, ROSCT) as you measure along said margin; thence leaving road with line of said Tract #1 North 13 degrees 48 minutes 53 seconds West 600.00 feet to an iron rod; thence North 05 degrees 37 minutes 41 seconds West 572.80 feet to an iron rod; thence North 36 degrees 21 minutes 16 seconds East 774.18 feet to a 6-inch hickory tree; thence with line of Larry Elvis Hunt et al (RB 151, PG 372, ROSCT) South 47 degrees 41 minutes 36 seconds East 238.78 feet to a post; thence South 49 degrees 49 minutes 33 seconds East 203.08 feet to a post; thence South 45 degrees 06 minutes 20 seconds East 168.14 feet to a cedar snag; thence South 48 degrees 42 minutes 44 seconds East 659.92 feet to an iron rod at a 24-inch hackberry tree; thence South 19 degrees 55 minutes 55 seconds East 335.23 feet to an iron rod at a forked hackberry tree; thence South 12 degrees 28 minutes 09 seconds East 112.97 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence with line of Tract #3 of the Roberts property (Michael Roberts – 1.57 acres as per survey of same date – RB 85, PG 626, ROSCT) South 65 degrees 45 minutes 03 seconds West 375.44 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence South 14 degrees 13 minutes 16 seconds East 193.17 feet to an iron rod in the north margin of Hogans Creek Road; thence with said margin along a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 07 degrees 52 minutes 50 seconds, a radius of 387.60 feet, a tangent length of 26.70 feet, and a chord of South 85 degrees 18 minutes 08 seconds West 53.27 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 53.31 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 06 degrees 12 minutes 26 seconds, a radius of 2032.00 feet, a tangent length of 110.18 feet, and a chord of South 86 degrees 08 minutes 20 seconds West 220.03 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 220.14 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 09 degrees 42 minutes 37 seconds, a radius of 1200.10 feet, a tangent length of 101.94 feet, and a chord of South 87 degrees 53 minutes 25 seconds West 203.15 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 203.39 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding counter-clockwise, having a deflection angle of 25 degrees 51 minutes 48 seconds, a radius of 504.00 feet, a tangent length of 115.72 feet, and a chord of South 79 degrees 48 minutes 50 seconds West 225.58 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 227.51 feet; thence South 66 degrees 52 minutes 56 seconds West 180.90 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 30 degrees 23 minutes 59 seconds, a radius of 358.10 feet, a tangent length of 97.29 feet, and a chord of South 82 degrees 04 minutes 55 seconds West 187.78 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 190.00 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 39.47 acres, more or less, by survey by Carroll Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee 37074, dated December 10, 2010. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Michael Roberts and wife, Jonna Roberts, as follows: a one-half (½) undivided interest by Quitclaim Deed from Bobby Glenn Roberts and wife, Gladys Marie Roberts, subject to life estates retained by both of them, dated December 30, 2010, of record in Record Book 231, Page 122, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and a one-half (½) undivided interest by Quitclaim Deed from Bobby Glenn Roberts and wife, Gladys Marie Roberts, subject to life estates retained by both of them, dated January 4, 2011, of record in Record Book 231, Page 273, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Gladys Marie Roberts died June 9, 2015, and her life estate is extinguished. Bobby Glenn Roberts died August 4, 2021, and his life estate is extinguished. The physical address of this property is 296 Hogans Creek Road, Carthage, TN 37030. This sale is made subject to any and all unpaid real estate taxes, restrictive covenants, easements, and set back lines, and any and all redemptions and rights of any government agency, state or federal, and any and all other prior liens or encumbrances against said property, if any. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Discover Bank, c/o Michelle S. Maghadom, Zwicker & Associates, P.C., 5409 Maryland Way, Suite 100, Brentwood, TN 37027 Unifund CCR, LLC, P.O. Box 17235, Memphis, TN 38187 This notice will be published in the CARTHAGE COURIER on January 19, 2023, January 26, 2023, and February 2, 2023. This the 12th day of January, 2023. JAMIE D. WINKLER SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE BELLAR & WINKLER, PLLC ATTORNEYS AT LAW 212 MAIN STREET NORTH P. O. BOX 332 CARTHAGE, TENNESSEE 37030 PHONE NO.: (615) 735-1684 1-19-3t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE CHELSIE LYNN SHOEMAKE, Plaintiff/Mother, vs. JOHN CHISM SHOEMAKE, Defendants. Case No. 8490 Acting pursuant to the decrees of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on October 25, 2022, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 22 Judkins Lane, Hickman, Tennessee 38567. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at the premises on 22 Judkins Lane, Hickman, Tennessee 38567. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: The John C. Shoemake and Chelsie L. Shoemake Property, Map 086 Parcel 036.00. BOUNDED on the North by County Road; East by Glenn Overstreet; South by Glenn Overstreet; and West by Glenn Overstreet; containing approximately .41 acres, more or less. Being the same property conveyed to John C. Shoemake and wife, Chelsie L. Shoemake, by Warranty Deed from James H. Shoemake and wife, Diana Shoemake, dated March 8, 2017, of record in Record Book 317, page 173, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This the 19th day of January, 2023. JESSIE GOAD SPECIAL COMMISSIONER AND RECEIVER 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 C. TRACEY PARKS ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF/ WIFE 324 West Main Street Lebanon, TN 37087 615-444-0001 1-26-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lisa Vaughn Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of January, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Lisa Vaughn, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of January, 2023. Signed William Vaughn, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 1-19-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Glenda P. Wilmore Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of January, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Glenda P. Wilmore, Deceased, who died on the 19th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of January, 2023. Signed Julie Shari Davenport, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-26-2t

PUBLIC NOTICE – SMITH COUNTY The Tennessee Highway Patrol has recovered the below listed vehicles: YEAR: MAKE: MODEL: VIN: 2005 Chevrolet Silverado 1GCEC14X15Z188444 Tennessee Highway Patrol Headquarters, 1291 South Walnut Ave., Cookeville, TN 38501, Phone 931-528-8496. Failure to respond to this notice within ten (10) working days serves as a waiver of all ownership rights and gives consent to the holder of said vehicle for its sale.

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: WL Markers, Inc. PROJECT NO.: R3BVAR-M3-012 CONTRACT NO.: CNW063 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 2/24/2023.

PUBLIC NOTICE The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will have a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following requests: The public hearings will begin at 5:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon, Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals A special exception for the establishment of a temporary dwelling during the construction of a primary residential structure in a R-2 zoning district for property located on Bradford Hill Road further described as Map 62, Parcel 038.05 (Travis Key Request). Administrative review to allow an accessory apartment in an R-1 district for property located at 152 Valley Vista Drive, further described as Map 053, Parcel 062.01

NOTICE TO CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT Due to a rate increase from our water supplier, effective with the February 10th, 2023 reading our rates will be: 0-1500 gallons (minimum bill)………………..$28.68 + tax Remainder………………………….$11.24 per thousand + tax 01-19-23(2t)