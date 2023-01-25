Country music superstar visits restaurant

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The most recent star sighting in Smith County is country music superstar Wynonna Judd.

Judd, accompanied by three people, had lunch at RoJas Kitchen on Monday of last week.

Restaurant owner Stacy Rojas says she’s not sure why Judd selected her particular restaurant to have lunch.

“She (Judd) said she would be back,” commented RoJas, so there could be more upcoming sightings of the well-known country music superstar.

Rojas opened the restaurant with her husband, Marco, in 2017.

RoJas has a reputation for serving up fine food and is located on the west side of the square in downtown Carthage.

Judd pleasantly welcomed photos with locals while in town.

For those not familiar with country music, Wynonna Judd and her late mother, Naomi, formed the musical duet The Judds and are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame.

