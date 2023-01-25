Suspect faces ten charges in drug probe

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A man faces 10 charges after fleeing from sheriffs department officers before wrecking at a service station located on Highway 70 in the Rome community.

Philando Fullilove, 35, Lebanon, has been charged with driving while in possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, driving on revoked license,. possession of controlled substances, three counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of controlled substances, possession of methamphetamine, introduction of contraband into jail and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

During an undercover operation conducted by a sheriffs department K-9 unit, Fullilove allegedly agreed to deliver a ball of heroin and a couple of grams of methamphetamine to a South Lovers Lane location for $325, according to an offense report filed by K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields.

Sgt. Fields attempted to stop Fullilove, traveling in his vehicle, on Denny Lane but the suspect fled to Flat Rock Road, according to the officer’s report.

Deputy Jordan Green joined in the pursuit along Flat Rock Road.

The pursuit continued to Highway 70 where Fullilove crossed the state highway, traveling into the parking lot of White’s Service Station, striking a fuel pump, according to Sgt. Fields’ report.

Officers conducted a felony take down and Fullilove was taken into custody without further incident.

