Obit – Ms. Chelsea Boblett

Ms. Chelsea Boblett, age 31, of the Difficult community and formerly of Ethridge, Tennessee, was pronounced deceased at 9:06 p.m. Tuesday evening, January 24, 2023, at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage, after being discovered unresponsive at her Dog Branch South home.

Ms. Boblett was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will be in the Circle Park at the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Ms. Boblett was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

Born Chelsea Nicole Boblett in Bakersfield in Kern County, California on May 16, 1991, she was the daughter of Darla Boblett Wright of Ethridge, Tennessee and Steven Scott Hinton of Prescott, Arizona.

Ms. Boblett was a 1991 graduate of Smith County High School.

She was formerly employed as the manager of the Shell Convenience Center in Ethridge.

Ms. Boblett was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, is her son, Jackson Boblett of Carthage; her sister, Brooke Boblett of Lebanon.

