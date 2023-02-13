Obit – Mr. Terry Bly

Mr. Terry Bly of Lebanon died peacefully at his Trousdale Ferry Pike home surrounded by his family at 10:58 a.m. Friday morning February 10, 2023 under the care of HighPoint Hospice of Gallatin. Mr. Bly was 44 and was suffering from cancer.

Mr. Bly was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. He was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. A private Celebration of his Life service will be held at a later date for immediate family members.

The son of Peggy Ann Judkins of Lebanon and the late David Ray Bly who died March 4, 2014 at the age of 55, he was born Terry Paul Bly in Smithville on April 4, 1978.

On March 21, 1998 he was united in marriage to New Middleton Community native, the former Mandy Renee White.

A longtime factory worker, he was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving in addition to his mother Peggy, and his wife Mandy of almost twenty five years, is their daughter, Hailey Renee Bly of the home; father-in-law and mother –in-law, Dale and Beverly Boles White of the New Middleton Community; four brothers, Chris Bly of Lebanon, Kenny Bly of Smithville, Kevin Bly of Alexandria and Brandon Bly of Carthage.

