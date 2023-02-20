Obit – Mr. Henry “Sloopy” Wright Jr.

Mr. Herod “Sloopy” Wright Jr., of the Riddleton community, died at the age of 55 at 5:43 p.m. Friday evening, February 10, 2023, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, following a brief illness.

Mr. Wright was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

Graveside services and interment will be beside his mother at the Rockvale Cemetery in Cages Bend in the Riddleton community.

Born Herod William Wright in Carthage on February 14, 1967, he was the son of the late Paulette Nichols Wright Allen, who died at the age of 58 on March 21, 2003, and Herod William Wright Sr., who died at the age of 21 in 1966 as the result of an accidental drowning.

Mr. Wright was preceded in death by a daughter, Kinsley “K. C.” Cherelle King, who died April 9, 2011 at the age of 22.

He was the grandson of the late Joe and Irene Nichols, who were also of the Riddleton community.

Mr. Wright was a 1985 graduate of the Smith County High School.

He was a member of the Lily Hill Baptist Church on Beasleys Bend Road in the Riddleton community.

Mr. Wright was a carpenter by trade and worked in construction.

Survivors include his brother, Spencer Nichols of Lafayette; a son, Trey McClellan of Gallatin; step-father, James Allen of Riddleton; one grandchild, Kiyah King.

