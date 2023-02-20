Obit – Mr. Tom Clere

Mr. Tom Clere, of the Lock Seven community, was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage at 2:16 a.m. Thursday morning, February 16, 2023. Mr. Clere was 69.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be said at the Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on Upper Ferry Road in Carthage at 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, February 21st. Father Don Tranel will be the Celebrant and inurnment will be in the Clere family plot at the Saint Bernard’s Cemetery in Waterville, New York.

The Clere family will receive friends at the Church on Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. until the Mass at 10 a.m.

One of six children, he was born Thomas Merle Clere Jr. in Brownsville in Fayette County, Pennsylvania and was the son of Mrs. Shirley Ann Assad Clere of El Paso, Texas and the late Thomas Merle Clere Sr., who died at the age of 65 on February 19, 1995.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Joy E. Clere Waterman, who died at the age of 32 on December 5, 1990.

At the Saint Bernard’s Catholic Church in Waterville, New York on August 25, 1973, he was united in Holy Wedlock to Waterville native, the Former Theresa Ann Manion.

Mr. Clere was a 1972 graduate of Waterville High School, received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering from Clarkson University in Potsdam, New York and was awarded a Master’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from Cleveland State University in Cleveland, Ohio.

He was a member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

Mr. Clere retired as a chemical engineer form Saint Gobain in December of 2006 and in 2008 the family relocated to Smith County in 2008.

He was a communicant of the Saint Peter the Apostle Church.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Mr. Clere was an accomplished guitarist.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Shirley, and his wife, Terri, are Terri and Tom’s three children, Thomas Clere III and wife, Angela, of Clarksville, Tracy Clere and Erin Clere Valentine and husband, Ian, all of Chesapeake, Virginia; four siblings, Valerie Clere Dailey and husband, Gerry, of Camden, Alabama, Cheryl Clere Kelly of El Paso, Texas, Linda Larsen and husband, Tom, of Elgin, South Carolina, Joe Clere and wife, Janet Hailey Clere, of the Popes Hill community; nine grandchildren, Thomas Clere IV, Logan and Sebastian Clere, Mason, Cooper, and Alyssa Burris, Kyla, Sadie, and Ryder Valentine.

The Clere family requests memorials to the Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church Building Fund.

