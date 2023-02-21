Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 02/23/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jerry Wayne Whitworth, Jr. (aka Butch Wayne Whitworth, Jr.) Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Jerry Wayne Whitworth, Jr., (aka Butch Wayne Whitworth, Jr.), Deceased, who died on the 20th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of February, 2023. Signed Kellie Thompson, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Turner Smith Evans, Attorney 2-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Alvis L. Amburn Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Alvis L. Amburn, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of February, 2023. Signed Kimberly Riggs, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF David Owen Briscoe, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of David Owen Briscoe, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 15th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of February, 2023. Signed David O. Briscoe, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master J. David Lee, Attorney 2-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Roy Lee Christian Notice is hereby given that on the 8th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Roy Lee Christian, Deceased, who died on the 7th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 8th day of February, 2023. Signed Karen Lee Christian Wisniewski, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Sarah J. Cripps, Attorney 2-16-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF William E. Christian Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of William E. Christian, Deceased, who died on the 11th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of February, 2023. Signed William Joseph Christian, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-23-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on April 12, 2023, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the front entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Terry Lynn Denson and Steven Denson, wife and husband, and Eva Nell Denson, an unmarried woman, to DeKalb Title LLC, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC dated May 31, 2018, and recorded on June 4, 2018, in Book 339, Page 426, Instrument No. 18001649, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Other interested parties: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: TRACT NO. 1: Lot N. 2 in Block ‘B” of Myers Terrance, plat to which is recorded in Book 58, Page 97, Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Tract No. 2: BEING a portion of Lot No. 54 in section “D” of the Fisher Addition of March, 1946, of the Town of Carthage as shown of the plat of said addition which is recorded in the Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee in Deed Book 54, Page 534, to which plat reference is here made and more perfect description of the land herein conveyed, said land BEGINNING on the Southwest corner of the land now owned by H.E. High and running West approximately 10 feet along Jackson Avenue to the center of North end of culvert running under street, thence running North 159 feet to the land now owned by H.C. White at a point 106 feet and 4 inches from the curbing at High`s Northeast corner, thence running east to the land owned by High, then, running South to the BEGINNING. BEING the same property being vested in H.E. High and Shirley B. High as tenants by the entirety, by deed from H.E. High, of record in Deed Book 99, Page 69, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Shirley B. High died on March 16, 2017, leaving H.E. High as sole owner as surviving tenants by the entirety. H.E. High died intestate on September 18, 2017, leaving his sole heirs at law, namely his only children, Jean Gregory, Jane High, Jill Wilmore and John High. This conveyance is subject to the following: 1. Such matters as shown on the plat of Section B of Myers Terrace, of which is record in Deed Book 54, Page 97, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. 2. Such matters as shown on the plat of Section D of Myers Terrace, of which is record in Deed Book 54, Page 534, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. 3. Property use restrictions, of record in Deed Book 60, Page 338, said register`s office. Possession: Date of Deed 2018 taxes prorated Map: 54A; Group: E; Parcel: 15.00 The last deed of record is a Quit Claim Deed recorded in Book 341, Page 720 on July 19, 2018, in the Register of Deeds Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 535 Jackson Avenue, Carthage, TN 37030, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 054A E 015.00 Current owner(s) of Record: Terry Lynn Denson; Steven Denson and Eva Denson This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) [email protected] PLG# 23-000337-1 2-9-3t

_________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 24, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 29, 2016, in Book No. 306, at Page 266, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Zachary H Farmer, conveying certain property therein described to Jonathan R. Vinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for F & M Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on March 29, 2023 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land in the 14th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, Being Lot No. 8 on the plan of Final Plat of: Cumberland Cove, Phase 1, and of record in Plat Cabinet A, Slide 101, previously known as Plat Book 3, Page 86, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 150 Cumberland Cove, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: ZACHARY H FARMER TENANTS OF DISCOVER BANK PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, ACTING THROUGH THE RURAL HOUSING SERVICE The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 351711 DATED February 13, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 2-23-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Virginia M. Jaikins Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Virginia M. Jaikins, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of February, 2023. Signed Janet E. Jaikins-Madden, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Larry Dale Preston Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Larry Dale Preston, Deceased, who died on the 15th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of February, 2023. Signed Brenda Preston, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 2-16-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ricky Allan Tubb Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ricky Allan Tubb, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of February, 2023. Signed Michael Lancaster Tubb, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-23-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on April 26, 2023, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the front entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Jerry Cordell Wallace and Mary Wallace, husband and wife, to Raymond Dale Fair, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Bank of Tennessee dated October 30, 2019, and recorded on November 7, 2019, in Book 365, Page 772, Instrument No. 19003282, and modified on September 8, 2022, in Book 434, Page 735, Instrument No. 22003162, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Other interested parties: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: Being located in the 11th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the north side of Grisham Hollow Lane, and being a portion of the property of record in Record Book 239, Page 738, Register`s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 56, Parcels 12.08 and 12.09, Tax Assessor`s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the north margin of Grisham Hollow Lane, same being the southernmost southeast corner of this tract and the southwest corner of Joshua Stuber (RB 193, PG 157, ROSCT); thence with said margin South 35°47`44” West 41.58 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 32°14`36”, a radius of 254.09 feet, a tangent length of 73.44 feet, and a chord of South 52°55`00” West 141.11 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 142.99 feet; thence South 69°02`10” West 103.41 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #2 of the Evans property (5.38 acres as per survey of same date) North 26°59`42” West 227.48 feet to an iron rod; thence North 03°40`00” West 315.45 feet to an iron rod; thence North 16°02`20” West 1155.26 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Charles A. Beck, Sr. (DB 144, PG 374, ROSCT) North 79°25`10” East 43.35 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence with line of Herman E. Radke, III (DB 96, PG 726, ROSCT) South 23°08`47` East 301.07 feet to an iron rod; thence South 18°58`32” East 236.25 feet to an iron rod; thence South 17°30`10” East 213.36 feet to an iron rod; thence South 47°58`13” East 40.74 feet to an iron rod; thence South 29°45`16” East 156.05 feet to an iron rod at a 10-inch cedar tree; thence South 25°43`12” East 273.55 feet to an iron rod at a cedar stump; thence with line of Joshua Stuber South 37°38`56” West 136.50 feet to an iron rod at a post: thence South 41°46`18” East 347.77 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 5.32 acres, more or less1 by survey by Carroll Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated January 11, 2012. The following described portion of the above described tract and adjoining Tract #2 of the Evans Property (5.38 acres as per survey of same date) is reserved for right of ingress and egress and utility easement for benefit of the above described tract and said Tract #2: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the north margin of Grisham Hollow Lane, same being the southwest corner to the above described tract and the southeast corner of Tract #2 of the Evans property (5.38 acres as per survey of same date); thence with said margin South 69`02`10” West 20.11 feet; thence severing said Tract #2 North 26°59`42 “ West 50.28 feet; thence severing said Tract #2 and the above described tract North 69°02`10” East 40.22 feet; thence severing the above described tract South 26°69`42” East 50.28 feet to a point in the north margin of Grisham Hollow Lane; thence with said margin South 69°02`10” West 20.11 feet to the point of BEGINNING. Being the same property conveyed to Jerry Cordell Wallace and Mary Wallace, husband and wife, by deed of even date, recorded simultaneously herewith of record in Book 365, Page 767, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Included to-wit, 2006 Fleetwood Expression 4603G with serial numbers TNFL527A30369-EX12 and TNFL527B0369 Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 2 Kaylee Lane, Elmwood, TN 38560, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 056-012.09 Current owner(s) of Record: Jerry Cordell Wallace and Mary Wallace This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) [email protected] PLG# 23-001147-1 2-16-3t

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday March 2, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passageof the following Ordinance: Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Joey Nixon – Mayor 1. Ordinance 22-423 OSHA Personnel Update The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street.

________________________

I, Michael S. Young, have this 2009 Nissan Maxima with this VIN#1N4AA51E09C847675 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-416-1457. 02-23-23(2t)

________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee is accepting bids for the installation of a sanitary sewer line extension at EMS Station #1. Bids should be submitted by March 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to “Turner Building – Smith County Government, 122 Turner High Cir, Carthage, TN 37030.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Sealed Bid – Smith County, Tennessee – EMS Station #1 Sanitary Sewer Service & Force Main.” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time.. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work required for the installation of a sanitary sewer line extension at EMS Station #1, as described herein and as specifi ed in the plans. Smith County, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any and / or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County, Tennessee. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. Installation of a Sanitary Sewer Line Extension at EMS Station #1 Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. Turner Building, Smith County Government 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill) 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH). All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type of construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6. In accordance with TCA 62-6-119(b), all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classifi cation of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise, the bid shall not be opened or considered. No award of any contract will be made to any fi rm or individual that is currently debarred by the State of Tennessee or the Federal Highway Administration. Jeff Mason, Mayor, Smith County, Tennessee 02-23-23(2t)

________________________

GALLATIN HOUSING AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING SERVICES The Gallatin Housing Authority (GHA) will receive competitive proposals for “Professional Landscaping Services for various properties located in Gallatin, TN., until 11:00 (Central Standard Time) on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the administrative building located at 401 North Boyers Ave, Gallatin, Tenn., no proposals will be publicly opened. Proposals received after this time will not be considered. On Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., GHA will conduct a Pre-proposal and site visit conference in the meeting room located at 401 North Boyers, Gallatin, Tenn. Please visit our main offi ce and website at http://www.gallatinha.com to obtain a copy of the Request for Proposal.

________________________

GALLATIN HOUSING AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING SERVICES The Gallatin Housing Authority (GHA) will receive competitive proposals for “Professional Landscaping Services for various properties located in Carthage, Tenn., until 11:00 (Central Standard Time) on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the administrative building located at 114 Jordan Ave, Carthage, Tenn., no proposal will be publicly opened. Proposals received after this time will not be considered. On Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., GHA will conduct a Pre-Proposal and site visit conference in the meeting room located at 114 Jordan Ave, Carthage, Tenn., 37030. Please visit our main offi ce and website at http://www.gallatinha. com to obtain a copy of the Request for Proposal.

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission will have a special called meeting on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of reviewing the following item: Review of the South Carthage Zoning Ordinance The special called meeting will begin at 5:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon, Chairman South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission

________________________

Request for Bid Proposal Lawn Mowing Service The Town of Carthage is seeking bid proposals for the mowing of city-owned property in Carthage. Quotes must be submitted no later than March 1, 2023. For more information about all city locations, call Les Fisher at 615-281-0436 or email [email protected] Steven Babcock – Mayor of Carthage 02-23-23(1t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The City of Carthage Board of Zoning appeals will hold a meeting and Public Hearings at Carthage City Hall, 314 Spring St., on February 27, 2023, at 6:30 PM. In addition to regular business, the Board will be considering the following: The meeting and Public Hearings are open to the public, and any interested person is urged to attend and speak about the matter. Mayor Steven Babcock (1) An application for a variance to allow a building edge to extend past the MSSL by approximately 12 ft. on the following property: 122 Dixon Springs Hwy Map: 046, Pars: 041.04, Lot: 49 Zone: C-3 (2) An application to approve an RV Park pursuant to Ordinance P-20220713(2) – Uses Permitted on Appeal for the following property: Cumberland Mine Road Map: 045, Pars: 023.00 Zone: M-1