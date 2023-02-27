Obit – Mr. Jeremiah Barnes

Mr. Jeremiah Barnes of South Carthage was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday morning February 22, 2023 shortly after arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage suffering from cardiac arrest.

He was discovered unresponsive at his Old Lebanon Road home by his wife who had phoned from work and received no answer.

Graveside services were conducted by a family friend, Bro. Don Willis of Watertown, on Thursday afternoon February 23, 2023 from the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Burial followed in the Gazebo Section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

A Celebration of Life for Mr. Barnes will be held in his native Richlands, Virginia for his family there at a date and time to be announced.

The 47 year old Mr. Barnes was born Jeremiah Franklin Barnes in Richlands in Tazewell County, Virginia on January 20, 1976 and was the youngest of three sons of Walter Carl Barnes of Vale, North Carolina and the late Mary Lou Helms Barnes.

A brother, Walter Carl Barnes, also preceded him in death.

He was a 1994 graduate of the Richlands High School in Richlands, Virginia.

At the Cedars of Lebanon State Park on September 01, 2012 he was united in marriage to Hartsville native, the former Betty Ann Ray. Bro. Don Willis officiated at the service.

Mr. Barnes was a longtime Forest Ranger at the Cedars of Lebanon State Park. This career came from his deep love of the outdoors. HE also served as a Wilson County deputy sheriff.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and cattle wrangling and as a youth he participated in rodeos doing bull riding and steer wrestling.

He was of the Baptist faith.

Surviving in addition to wife Betty of just over 10 years and his father are two step-sons, Matthew Sanders and wife Alyssa of Lebanon, Christopher Sanders of Hartsville; brother, David Barnes and wife Jen of Florida; five step-grandchildren.

