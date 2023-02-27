Obit – Mrs. Sherry Beth Birge White

Mrs. Sherry Beth Birge White, age 72, of Brush Creek, TN and formerly of Madisonville, TN, went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 22, 2023.

Mrs. White was born in Sweetwater, TN on July 8, 1950, a daughter of the late Claude Thomas Birge and Lillie Elizabeth Proffitt Birge. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband: Robert Vance White on June 27, 1983, sisters: Joan Tomlinson and Barbara Lane, and a nephew Wayne Simmons.

Mrs. White is survived by two sisters: Dianne Bates and husband Jimmy of Brush Creek, TN and Claudine Wallace of Niota, TN; brother: Gregory and wife Cherri Lynn Birge of Sweetwater, TN and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life memorial service for Mrs. White will be scheduled at a later date at the Sweetwater Church of Christ. Interment of her urn will be at the Sweetwater Memory Gardens.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE