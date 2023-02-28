Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/02/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Alvis L. Amburn Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Alvis L. Amburn, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of February, 2023. Signed Kimberly Riggs, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Tina Jo Bowers Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Tina Jo Bowers, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of February, 2023. Signed Betty Williams, Co-Personal Representative James Jerome Bowers, III, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Donnavon Vasek, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF David Owen Briscoe, Jr. Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of David Owen Briscoe, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 15th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of February, 2023. Signed David O. Briscoe, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master J. David Lee, Attorney 2-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, Hosea E. Carter, Jr. and Joanna Carter executed a Deed of Trust to Kevin O’Connor, Trustee for the benefit of Beneficial Tennessee Inc., on May 21, 2008 and recorded on May 27, 2008 in Book 191, Page 405, Instrument No. 08001752 in the Office of the Register of Smith County, Tennessee. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for REO Trust 2017-RPL1 (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM at 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN 37030 at the Smith County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, TN: The Following Described Tract or Parcel Of Land situated In the 21st Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee and more particularly described as follows, To-Wit: Bounded on the North by the property of Doyle Glover (Formerly Sam Royster); East by the property of Charlie Kitrell; South by the property of Christine Woodmore and James Yancey and West by the property of Hosea E. Carter, Jr. et ux and containing approximately 4 1/2 Acres more or less. Being the same property conveyed from Tom Alexander and Katie Alexander, husband and wife to Hosea E. Carter, Jr. and Joanna Carter, Husband and wife by Deed recorded 2/21/69, in Book 74, at Page 55, In The Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. A certain Lot located and being in the Village of Middleton 21st Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being Tax Map or parcel descriptions follows, To-Wit: North by the Lands of Sam Royster; South by New Highway #25; East by other property of grantors; West by the Lands of Sam Royster containing approximately one-half (1/2) acre; more or less, said lot being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point in the Sam Royster line on New Highway #25 and running with New Highway 191 ft. to an iron pin; thence North 91 ft. to an iron pin; thence West 191 ft. to an iron pin; thence South with Sam Royster line 91 ft. to the beginning corner. Being the same property conveyed from Tom Alexander and Katie Alexander, husband and wife to Hosea Edward Carter, Jr., and Joanna Carter, husband and wife by Deed recorded 1/26/65, in Book 70, at Page 465. In the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 604 Dixon Springs HWY, Riddleton TN 37151 Parcel Number: 21 33 33 26.00 000 Current Owner: Hosea Edward Carter, Jr., and Joanna Carter Other Interested Party(ies): If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. McMichael Taylor Gray LLC Substitute Trustee 3550 Engineering Drive Suite 260 Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Office: 404-474-7149 Fax: 404-745-8121 MTG File No.: TN2022-00252 3-2-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF William E. Christian Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of William E. Christian, Deceased, who died on the 11th day of November, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of February, 2023. Signed William Joseph Christian, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 24, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 29, 2016, in Book No. 306, at Page 266, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Zachary H Farmer, conveying certain property therein described to Jonathan R. Vinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for F & M Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on March 29, 2023 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land in the 14th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, Being Lot No. 8 on the plan of Final Plat of: Cumberland Cove, Phase 1, and of record in Plat Cabinet A, Slide 101, previously known as Plat Book 3, Page 86, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 150 Cumberland Cove, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: ZACHARY H FARMER TENANTS OF DISCOVER BANK PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, ACTING THROUGH THE RURAL HOUSING SERVICE The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 351711 DATED February 13, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 2-23-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Grace Gregory Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Grace Gregory, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of February, 2023. Signed Richard Gregory, Co-Personal Representative David Gregory, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie Winkler, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Virginia M. Jaikins Notice is hereby given that on the 16th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Virginia M. Jaikins, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 16th day of February, 2023. Signed Janet E. Jaikins-Madden, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 2-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lillie Almeta Lester Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Lillie Almeta Lester, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of February, 2023. Signed Michael Scott Shafer, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Georgia Wilkerson Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Georgia Wilkerson, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of February, 2023. Signed Deborah Weaver, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Martha Payne Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Martha Payne, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of February, 2023. Signed Terry Allen Payne, Co-Personal Representative Timothy Scott Payne, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jerry Scudder, Sr. Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Jerry Scudder, Sr., Deceased, who died on the 21st day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of February, 2023. Signed Jerry Scudder, Jr., Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Careal Shelton Stewart Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Careal Shelton Stewart, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of February, 2023. Signed Joseph Darrin Stewart, Co-Personal Representative Jason Craig Stewart, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ricky Allan Tubb Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Ricky Allan Tubb, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of February, 2023. Signed Michael Lancaster Tubb, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 2-23-2t

________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on April 26, 2023, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the front entrance of the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Jerry Cordell Wallace and Mary Wallace, husband and wife, to Raymond Dale Fair, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for Bank of Tennessee dated October 30, 2019, and recorded on November 7, 2019, in Book 365, Page 772, Instrument No. 19003282, and modified on September 8, 2022, in Book 434, Page 735, Instrument No. 22003162, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC Other interested parties: Secretary of Housing and Urban Development The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens, and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: Being located in the 11th Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee, on the north side of Grisham Hollow Lane, and being a portion of the property of record in Record Book 239, Page 738, Register`s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. See Tax Map 56, Parcels 12.08 and 12.09, Tax Assessor`s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the north margin of Grisham Hollow Lane, same being the southernmost southeast corner of this tract and the southwest corner of Joshua Stuber (RB 193, PG 157, ROSCT); thence with said margin South 35°47`44” West 41.58 feet to a point, same being point of curvature of a curve proceeding clockwise, having a deflection angle of 32°14`36”, a radius of 254.09 feet, a tangent length of 73.44 feet, and a chord of South 52°55`00” West 141.11 feet; thence along said curve an arc length of 142.99 feet; thence South 69°02`10” West 103.41 feet to an iron rod in said margin; thence leaving road with line of Tract #2 of the Evans property (5.38 acres as per survey of same date) North 26°59`42” West 227.48 feet to an iron rod; thence North 03°40`00” West 315.45 feet to an iron rod; thence North 16°02`20” West 1155.26 feet to an iron rod; thence with line of Charles A. Beck, Sr. (DB 144, PG 374, ROSCT) North 79°25`10” East 43.35 feet to an iron rod at a post; thence with line of Herman E. Radke, III (DB 96, PG 726, ROSCT) South 23°08`47` East 301.07 feet to an iron rod; thence South 18°58`32” East 236.25 feet to an iron rod; thence South 17°30`10” East 213.36 feet to an iron rod; thence South 47°58`13” East 40.74 feet to an iron rod; thence South 29°45`16” East 156.05 feet to an iron rod at a 10-inch cedar tree; thence South 25°43`12” East 273.55 feet to an iron rod at a cedar stump; thence with line of Joshua Stuber South 37°38`56” West 136.50 feet to an iron rod at a post: thence South 41°46`18” East 347.77 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 5.32 acres, more or less1 by survey by Carroll Carman, Registered Land Surveyor, Tennessee Number 910, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated January 11, 2012. The following described portion of the above described tract and adjoining Tract #2 of the Evans Property (5.38 acres as per survey of same date) is reserved for right of ingress and egress and utility easement for benefit of the above described tract and said Tract #2: BEGINNING at an iron rod in the north margin of Grisham Hollow Lane, same being the southwest corner to the above described tract and the southeast corner of Tract #2 of the Evans property (5.38 acres as per survey of same date); thence with said margin South 69`02`10” West 20.11 feet; thence severing said Tract #2 North 26°59`42 “ West 50.28 feet; thence severing said Tract #2 and the above described tract North 69°02`10” East 40.22 feet; thence severing the above described tract South 26°69`42” East 50.28 feet to a point in the north margin of Grisham Hollow Lane; thence with said margin South 69°02`10” West 20.11 feet to the point of BEGINNING. Being the same property conveyed to Jerry Cordell Wallace and Mary Wallace, husband and wife, by deed of even date, recorded simultaneously herewith of record in Book 365, Page767, Register`s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Included to-wit, 2006 Fleetwood Expression 4603G with serial numbers TNFL527A30369-EX12 and TNFL527B0369 Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 2 Kaylee Lane, Elmwood, TN 38560, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 056-012.09 Current owner(s) of Record: Jerry Cordell Wallace and Mary Wallace This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee 6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) [email protected] PLG# 23-001147-1 2-16-3t

_________________________

Request for Qualifi cations Multi-Year Engineering Services Contract for Wastewater Projects The Town of Gordonsville is seeking Statements of Qualifi cations from engineering fi rms interested in entering a multi-year engineering services contract for design, contract administration, and construction inspection of various capital improvement projects dealing with planning and design of wastewater collection, wastewater pumping, wastewater treatment, and other related utility projects in the Town of Gordonsville service area. Qualifi cations must be received at City Hall by 3:00 p.m. on March 17, 2023. For additional information please call Mayor John Potts. Interested fi rms should mail a statement of qualifi cations to the following address: Gordonsville City Hall 63 E Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563 The Statement of Qualifi cations should include the following: The Town of Gordonsville shall evaluate each submission according to the following criteria: • Representative listing of recent projects related to municipal wastewater. • Listing of client references for wastewater projects. • Listing of grant funded projects that have been completed within the last three years. • Availability of staff to preform work associated with this RFQ. • Resumes of Key personnel expected to be involved in projects. • Specialized experience and technical expertise in wastewater projects • Past performance record on contracts with the community as well as other clients • Capability of the fi rm to preform the work • Familiarity with the type of problems applicable to wastewater projects • Familiarity with local conditions

_________________________

I, CD Poindexter, have this 2006 Thor with this VIN#47CTD2P2X6M424242 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-418-0004. 03-02-23(1t)

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE TO DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS OF SMITH COUNTY You are advised that after March 31, 2023, additional penalties and costs will be imposed in consequence of suits to be fi led for the enforcement of the lien for property taxes for Tax Year 2021. Until the fi ling of such suits, taxes may be paid in the Trustee’s Offi ce. Julie Wright, Smith County Trustee 615-735-8242

_________________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 105 Motorola radios. Specifi cations may be obtained at Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030, during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Thursday, March 16, at 1:00 pm at the Central Offi ce of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. You can email the bid to Norma Mitchell [email protected] net. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

_________________________

Request for Proposals Smith County Board of Education invites requests for proposals for the new construction of school facilities that include Wellness Centers at two separate locations. The service requirements will include pre-construction, construction administration, and management services. The Board will consider factors of the proposed project manager’s qualifi cations, experience on similar projects, along with qualifi cations of personnel assigned to the project, fees and costs, and additional factors the Board deems relevant. Specifi cations related to the project may the obtained at the Central Offi ce. Call the Central Offi ce at 615-735-9625, Extension 135, or email Norma Mitchell, [email protected] by 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, to respond to this request for proposals.

_________________________

Public Notice The Town of Carthage, TN is seeking bids and specifi cations for the collection and disposal of household solid waste. Proposals may be submitted by mail or in person to City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030 or by email to [email protected] before 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

_________________________

NOTICE TO SCHOOL PATRONS CONCERNING STUDENT RECORDS The schools collect and maintain student records to provide for the growth and development of individual students, to provide information to parents and authorized staff, and to provide a basis for the evaluation and improvement of school programs. Section 438 of the General Education Provisions Act, as amended, sets out requirements designed to protect the privacy of parents and students. Specifi cally, the statute governs disclosure of records maintained by educational institutions which receive federal funds. In brief, the statute provides that such institutions must provide parents of students access to offi cial records directly related to the students and an opportunity for a hearing to challenge such records on the grounds that they are inaccurate, misleading or otherwise inappropriate; that institutions must obtain the written consent of parents before releasing personally identifi able data about students from records to other than a specifi ed list of exceptions; that parents and students must be notifi ed of these rights transfer to students at certain points; and that an offi ce and review board must be established. This offi ce is the Family Policy Compliance Offi ce of the U. S. Department of Education. They will investigate and adjudicate violations and complaints of this section. A permanent record of a student’s name, address, and phone number, grades, attendance record, and classes attended, grade level completed, and year completed shall be maintained without time limitation. The public agency must inform parents as to where personally identifi able information is to be maintained when it is no longer needed to provide educational services for the child. If it is to be destroyed, the parents must be notifi ed in advance and have a chance to review or copy the records. A copy of the policy and administrative regulations adopted by the Board of Education in compliance with Section 438 of the General Education Provisions Act may be obtained. 03-02-23(1t)

_________________________

School System Seeks Out Children with Disabilities The Smith County School System is conducting a county-wide search for children with disabilities, age’s birth through twenty-one, who are not currently in school or enrolled in a program for the disabled but are in need of special education services. The school system provides special education services to disabled children, ages 3-21. (Those children in the public school program and those enrolled in Head Start have already been identifi ed.) The purpose is to locate and identify all disabled children and youth in Smith County so that they may receive an appropriate public education. Persons who know of a disabled child not receiving education services should contact Special Education Supervisor, Eric Swann, at 735-2187. Programs are available, and the support of all citizens and organizations is solicited in locating children with disabilities in Smith County. Smith County Schools is a recipient of additional IDEA-B ARRA funds and will be dispersed according to IDEA-B rules and regulations. 03-02-23(1t)

_________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a special exception request in the R-1 Low Density Residential District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, under Article V, Section 1 C 3. of the ordinance, is to allow, as a customary home occupation, a tattoo parlor in a home at 139 Hillcrest Drive. The application for this request, submitted by Evelyn and Marsha Hartman, is on fi le at City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. John Potts, Mayor

_________________________

The Cordell Hull Utility District’s regularly scheduled meeting for Thursday, March 2nd, has been rescheduled for Thursday, March 9th, a 6:00 p.m.

_________________________

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee is accepting bids for the installation of a sanitary sewer line extension at EMS Station #1. Bids should be submitted by March 9, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to “Turner Building – Smith County Government, 122 Turner High Cir, Carthage, TN 37030.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Sealed Bid – Smith County, Tennessee – EMS Station #1 Sanitary Sewer Service & Force Main.” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time.. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work required for the installation of a sanitary sewer line extension at EMS Station #1, as described herein and as specifi ed in the plans. Smith County, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any and / or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept anyproposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County, Tennessee. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. Installation of a Sanitary Sewer Line Extension at EMS Station #1 Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. Turner Building, Smith County Government 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill) 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH). All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type of construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6. In accordance with TCA 62-6-119(b), all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classifi cation of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise, the bid shall not be opened or considered. No award of any contract will be made to any fi rm or individual that is currently debarred by the State of Tennessee or the Federal Highway Administration. Jeff Mason, Mayor, Smith County, Tennessee 02-23-23(2t)

_________________________

I, Michael S. Young, have this 2009 Nissan Maxima with this VIN#1N4AA51E09C847675 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-416-1457. 02-23-23(2t)

_________________________

GALLATIN HOUSING AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING SERVICES The Gallatin Housing Authority (GHA) will receive competitive proposals for “Professional Landscaping Services for various properties located in Gallatin, TN., until 11:00 (Central Standard Time) on Friday, March 10, 2023, at the administrative building located at 401 North Boyers Ave, Gallatin, Tenn., no proposals will be publicly opened. Proposals received after this time will not be considered. On Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., GHA will conduct Pre-proposal and site visit conference in the meeting room located at 401 North Boyers, Gallatin, Tenn. Please visit our main offi ce and website at http://www.gallatinha.com to obtain a copy of the Request for Proposal.

_________________________

GALLATIN HOUSING AUTHORITY REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING SERVICES The Gallatin Housing Authority (GHA) will receive competitive proposals for “Professional Landscaping Services for various properties located in Carthage, Tenn., until 11:00 (Central Standard Time) on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the administrative building located at 114 Jordan Ave, Carthage, Tenn., no proposal will be publicly opened. Proposals received after this time will not be considered. On Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., GHA will conduct a Pre-Proposal and site visit conference in the meeting room located at 114 Jordan Ave, Carthage, Tenn., 37030. Please visit our main offi ce and website at http://www.gallatinha. com to obtain a copy of the Request for Proposal.