Obit – Ms. Glenda Ferrell

Pleasant Shade Community homemaker, Ms. Glenda Ferrell, was called home to be with her Lord at the age of 63 at 8:11 a.m. Sunday Morning March 26, 2023 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage where she was admitted at 5:58 a.m. that morning.

A memorial service to Celebrate Glenda’s Life will be held at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Saturday afternoon March 11th at 1 p.m.

The Ferrell family will receive friends from noon until the services at 1 p.m. at Sanderson.

Ms. Ferrell was one of five children born to the late Charlie Ferrell Jr. who died at the age of 71 on September 3, 2005 and Joyce Jean Burnley Ferrell who died also at the age of 71 and was born Glenda Ferrell in Carthage on April 17, 1959.

Two brothers preceded Ms. Ferrell in death, Frankie L. Ferrell and Charlie Ferrell III who died June 29, 2016 at the age of 56.

Ms. Ferrell was a recipient of her General Education Degree and was a Tennessee licensed Cosmetologist having been employed by Fifth Dimensions Hair Salon in Cookeville.

She accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age and was a member of Braden United Methodist Church in Carthage.

Left to treasure her memories are her three sons, Dewon Ferrell and wife Sammie of the Pleasant Shade Community, Carlos Ferrell and Ricco Carver both of Cookeville; three grandsons, Jammel Ferrell, Malachi Ferrell Rippy, and Darius Ferrell Rippy, six granddaughters, Kiara Ferrell, Mia Randolph and husband Adam, Jamekia Ferrell, Marlayna Ferrell, Kali Ferrell Hampton and United States Army P.F.C. Carly Hampton, and Jada Ferrell; four great-grandsons, Jamarius Ferrell, Braxton Ferrell Picard, Charles Kingzton Ferrell and husband Randolph, Montavius Ferrell, honorary, Jordan Johnson, ; three great-granddaughters, Jaylee Ferrell, Roniyah Ferrell, and Ar’ia Ferrell.

Also mourning her passing is her beloved sister, Marsha Ferrell Sanders and husband Rodney of Dayton, Ohio, and one brother, DeWayne Ferrell of Columbia, South Carolina; sister-in-law, Carmen Ferrell of Los Angeles, California; nieces and nephews, United States Air Force Major, Charlynda of Dayton, Ohio, Tasha Ferrell Diaz and husband John, Max Ferrell and wife Kelsey, Brenda Ferrell, and Charlie Ferrell IV of California, and one great-nephew, David Ferrell of Dayton, Ohio.

The family will have repass following the service at the Carthage United Methodist Church Christian Life Center on Main Street North in Carthage.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE