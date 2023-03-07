H.S. Football’s Fair recipient of two awards

Submitted

The month of February was an exciting one for Tennessee’s high school football guru, Murphy Fair. Two different awards from two different organizations were presented to him less than a year after he announced that he was retiring his annual preseason magazine.

The awards were presented at the Tennessee Football Coaching Association’s annual clinic, held this year at Ensworth High School in Nashville, and at the Middle Tennessee chapter of the National Football Foundation’s banquet, held at the Marriott Hotel in Franklin.

“I really didn’t expect either of these awards to come my way,” said Fair. ”I am both honored and humbled by these two organizations. My annual magazine started out back in the 1980s as a hobby but quickly became a vocation that I never dreamed would become my life’s work.

