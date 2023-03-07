Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/09/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Richard A. Beasley Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Richard A. Beasley, Deceased, who died on the 25th day of May, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of February, 2023. Signed Anthony Beasley, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-9-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Tina Jo Bowers Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Tina Jo Bowers, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of February, 2023. Signed Betty Williams, Co-Personal Representative James Jerome Bowers, III, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Donnavon Vasek, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S FORECLOSURE SALE WHEREAS, Hosea E. Carter, Jr. and Joanna Carter executed a Deed of Trust to Kevin O’Connor, Trustee for the benefit of Beneficial Tennessee Inc., on May 21, 2008 and recorded on May 27, 2008 in Book 191, Page 405, Instrument No. 08001752 in the Office of the Register of Smith County, Tennessee. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust U.S. Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as owner trustee for REO Trust 2017-RPL1 (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray, LLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, McMichael Taylor Gray LLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on March 30, 2023, at 2:00 PM at 322 Justice Drive, Carthage, TN 37030 at the Smith County Courthouse, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, TN: The Following Described Tract or Parcel Of Land situated In the 21st Civil District, Smith County, Tennessee and more particularly described as follows, To-Wit: Bounded on the North by the property of Doyle Glover (Formerly Sam Royster); East by the property of Charlie Kitrell; South by the property of Christine Woodmore and James Yancey and West by the property of Hosea E. Carter, Jr. et ux and containing approximately 4 1/2 Acres more or less. Being the same property conveyed from Tom Alexander and Katie Alexander, husband and wife to Hosea E. Carter, Jr. and Joanna Carter, Husband and wife by Deed recorded 2/21/69, in Book 74, at Page 55, In The Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. A certain Lot located and being in the Village of Middleton 21st Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being Tax Map or parcel descriptions follows, To-Wit: North by the Lands of Sam Royster; South by New Highway #25; East by other property of grantors; West by the Lands of Sam Royster containing approximately one-half (1/2) acre; more or less, said lot being more particularly described as follows: Beginning at a point in the Sam Royster line on New Highway #25 and running with New Highway 191 ft. to an iron pin; thence North 91 ft. to an iron pin; thence West 191 ft. to an iron pin; thence South with Sam Royster line 91 ft. to the beginning corner. Being the same property conveyed from Tom Alexander and Katie Alexander, husband and wife to Hosea Edward Carter, Jr., and Joanna Carter, husband and wife by Deed recorded 1/26/65, in Book 70, at Page 465. In the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Street Address: 604 Dixon Springs HWY, Riddleton TN 37151 Parcel Number: 21 33 33 26.00 000 Current Owner: Hosea Edward Carter, Jr., and Joanna Carter Other Interested Party(ies): If the United States or the State of Tennessee have any liens or claimed lien(s) on the Property, and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to the applicable governmental entity, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by the entity as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or Tennessee Code § 67-1-1433. This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; any deed of trust; and any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust. The undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. McMichael Taylor Gray LLC Substitute Trustee 3550 Engineering Drive Suite 260 Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 Office: 404-474-7149 Fax: 404-745-8121 MTG File No.: TN2022-00252 3-2-3t

_________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated June 24, 2016, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded June 29, 2016, in Book No. 306, at Page 266, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Zachary H Farmer, conveying certain property therein described to Jonathan R. Vinson as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for F & M Bank, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Freedom Mortgage Corporation. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Freedom Mortgage Corporation, will, on March 29, 2023 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: Land in the 14th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, Being Lot No. 8 on the plan of Final Plat of: Cumberland Cove, Phase 1, and of record in Plat Cabinet A, Slide 101, previously known as Plat Book 3, Page 86, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 150 Cumberland Cove, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: ZACHARY H FARMER TENANTS OF DISCOVER BANK PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ASSOCIATES LLC THE UNITED STATE OF AMERICA, ACTING THROUGH THE RURAL HOUSING SERVICE The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 351711 DATED February 13, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 2-23-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Grace Gregory Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Grace Gregory, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of February, 2023. Signed Richard Gregory, Co-Personal Representative David Gregory, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie Winkler, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lillie Almeta Lester Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Lillie Almeta Lester, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of February, 2023. Signed Michael Scott Shafer, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Ollie Jewel Nixon Notice is hereby given that on the 2nd day of March, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Ollie Jewel Nixon, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 2nd day of March, 2023. Signed Cheryl Lynn Nixon, Co-Personal Representative Johnnie Lee Nixon, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-9-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Martha Payne Notice is hereby given that on the 27th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Martha Payne, Deceased, who died on the 18th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 27th day of February, 2023. Signed Terry Allen Payne, Co-Personal Representative Timothy Scott Payne, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jerry Scudder, Sr. Notice is hereby given that on the 23rd day of February, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Jerry Scudder, Sr., Deceased, who died on the 21st day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 23rd day of February, 2023. Signed Jerry Scudder, Jr., Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Nicky Edward Stallings Notice is hereby given that on the 28th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Nicky Edward Stallings, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 28th day of February, 2023. Signed Luann Stallings, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Debbie Holliman, Attorney 3-9-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Careal Shelton Stewart Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Careal Shelton Stewart, Deceased, who died on the 6th day of January, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of February, 2023. Signed Joseph Darrin Stewart, Co-Personal Representative Jason Craig Stewart, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Branden Bellar, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Georgia Wilkerson Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of February, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Georgia Wilkerson, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of February, 2023. Signed Deborah Weaver, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-2-2t

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE REQUEST FOR LETTERS OF INTEREST TOWN OF GORDONSVILLE ENGINEERING SERVICES The Town of Gordonsville, Tennessee is requesting Letters of Interest (LOI) from interested professional consulting fi rms in order to provide professional services for various tasks listed below. Services will be provided in accordance with all applicable local, state, and federal procedures and regulations. Failure to meet these requirements will void the submittal. The LOI for each applicable task must be received on or before 2:00 pm, on Wednesday, March 27th, 2023. No late responses will be accepted. The Town reserves the right to reject any and all responses. Interested fi rms shall submit of their LOI to: Provide the contact info (including email) of the assigned Principal-In-Charge and/or Project Manager. Further information regarding this Request for LOI’s may be obtained by contacting Mayor John Potts, 615-683-8282, [email protected] DESCRIPTION OF SERVICES: The Town seeks professional consulting fi rms for the purpose of providing professional services through on-call contracts for the following various tasks: OTHER SERVICES: Services included in order to complete the above tasks may include, but not be limited to, data collection, environmental documentation/coordination, surveying, ROW and construction plans, appraisals, ROW acquisition services, ROW & utility certifi cations, environmental permitting, bid book and specifi cations, construction cost estimate, bidding phase services, conducting preconstruction and progress meetings, construction inspections, material testing, processing of pay requests, change orders, and project close-out documents. Submittals will be reviewed and scored by the Town of Gordonsville’s Board of Mayor of Aldermen based on the established criteria above. Interviews may be conducted at the discretion of the Town. It shall be the responsibility of the prime consultant to include a signed statement from each sub-consultant on their own letterhead confi rming that they have the staff available and agree to provide the necessary services for the specifi c project. Failure to meet this requirements will void the submittal. Once evaluations are complete, the Town of Gordonsville will enter into an contract with the selected fi rm(s) for the subject task(s). It is the intent of the Town to enter into a multi-year agreement with the selected fi rm(s) that may vary based on task or group of tasks. Details of each contract will be established based on the availability of the fi rm and the needs of the Town at that time. Once the contract is executed, work orders will be established for each individual project or effort undertaken by the fi rm with details such as timeline, fees, etc. to be established at that time. The fi rm, by submitting a response, certifi es that to the best of its knowledge or belief, no elected or appointed offi cial of the Town of Gordonsville is fi nancially interested, directly, or indirectly, in the purchase of services as described in this request. The Town of Gordonsville hereby notifi es all vendors that it will affi rmatively ensure that Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBE) and small businesses will be afforded full opportunity to submit a response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the basis of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sex, or disability in consideration of this pre-qualifi cation. 1. Roadway engineering 2. Multi-modal design 3. Traffi c impact study 4. Traffi c engineering 5. Roadway safety 6. Structural engineerin 7. Development 8. Regulatory document 9. Topographic survey 10. Geotechnical engineering Town of Gordonsville Attn: Mayor Potts 63 E. Main Street Gordonsville, TN 38563

________________________

NOTICE Smith Utility District (SUD) has an upcoming vacancy on its board of commissioners and intend to certify three nominees to the county mayor to fi ll the vacancy. If you have knowledge of a qualifi ed person to be considered as one of the three persons whose names will b submitted, you are invited to submit the name in writing with a brief summary of the person’s qualifi cations. Submissions must be by U.S. Postal Service or hand delivered to the address shown below. If mailed, the address is P.O. Box 28, Carthage, TN 37030. Hand deliver names to SUD offi ce at 193 Gordonsville Hwy, South Carthage. To be considered, the name(s) must be in the District’s offi ce no later than 4:00 p.m. (local time) March 24, 2023. The sender is responsible for complying with the on time submission of the name. It is the policy of Smith Utility District not to discriminate because of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability.

________________________

I, Sandra Lush, have this 2014 Coleman Camper with this VIN#47CTCLS20EP632806 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-934-5185. 03-09-23(1t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE TO DELINQUENT TAXPAYERS OF SMITH COUNTY You are advised that after March 31, 2023, additional penalties and costs will be imposed in consequence of suits to be fi led for the enforcement of the lien for property taxes for Tax Year 2021. Until the fi ling of such suits, taxes may be paid in the Trustee’s Offi ce. Julie Wright, Smith County Trustee 615-735-8242

________________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education is accepting bids for 105 Motorola radios. Specifi cations may be obtained at Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030, during normal business hours. A public bid opening will be conducted on Thursday, March 16, at 1:00 pm at the Central Offi ce of the Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, TN, 37030. No faxed bids will be accepted. You can email the bid to Norma Mitchell [email protected] net. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

________________________

Request for Proposals Smith County Board of Education invites requests for proposals for the new construction of school facilities that include Wellness Centers at two separate locations. The service requirements will include pre-construction, construction administration, and management services. The Board will consider factors of the proposed project manager’s qualifi cations, experience on similar projects, along with qualifi cations of personnel assigned to the project, fees and costs, and additional factors the Board deems relevant. Specifi cations related to the project may the obtained at the Central Offi ce. Call the Central Offi ce at 615-735-9625, Extension 135, or email Norma Mitchell, [email protected] by 10:00 am, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, to respond to this request for proposals.