Obit – Mr. Don Dieterich

Retired United States Air Force Vietnam Veteran, Mr. Don Dieterich, has died at the age of 85.

Mr. Dieterich died peacefully at the Smotherman Avenue home of his son at 7:46 a.m. Tuesday morning March 7, 2023 with his son Brian and daughter-in-law Carolyn at his bedside. He was under the care of Caris Healthcare of Cookeville who had been devotedly assisting the family with his care during his final days.

Graveside service and inurnment will be beside his wife of almost sixty five years at the Rock Island National Cemetery in Rock Island, Illinois. The date for the service will be announced when the cremation is completed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

He was one of seven children born to the late Ralph Hoit Dieterich and the late Stella Kersey Dieterich, and was born Donald Dean Diererich in Marshalltown, Iowa on May 30, 1937.

A twin sister, Donna Jean Dieterich Lewis preceded Mr. Don in death on November 3, 1999 at the age of 62.

Five other siblings also preceded him in death, Howard Dieterich, Margaret Dieterich Beyer, Thelma Dieterich Day, Glen Dieterich and Madeline Dieterich Corwin.

In Rock Island, Illinois on November 1, 1958 he was united in marriage to Nancy Gayle Van Meter, who preceded him in death on March 24, 2013 at the age of 72.

Mr. Dieterich proudly served our country with the U. S. Air Force after being inducted in Des Moines, Iowa on September 28, 1954 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Technical Staff Sargent on November 30, 1974 at Charleston Air Force Base, South Carolina with twenty years, two months and three days of service to our country and foreign service during the Vietnam War of three years, one month and twenty days.

For his unselfish meritorious service he was awarded the Air Force Longevity Service Award with 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal with 2 Bronze Leaf Pins, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award with 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster and 3 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Air Force Commendation Medal and an Air Force Medal.

After retirement from his military career, he was employed by the Sears Corporation in warehouse logistics.

The Dieterich family relocated from Mount Juliet to Carthage in 2019.

Surviving are his three children, two daughters, Diana Dieterich Lusson of Lowell, Arkansas, Lori Dieterich Hilligoss and husband Jeff of Lost Nation, Iowa and his son, Brian Dieterich and wife Carolyn of Carthage; eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE