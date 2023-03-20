Mrs. Dot Martin age 96 of Byrdstown, Tennessee and a longtime resident of Enterprise, Alabama died peacefully under the care of Gentiva Hospice of Cookeville with her family at her bedside. She was pronounced deceased at 4:18 p.m. Saturday afternoon March 11, 2023 at the Pavilion Senior Living in South Carthage where she was making her home.

Mrs. Martin was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral for preparation and transport to the Searcy Funeral Home in Enterprise.

Funeral services were conducted on Saturday March 18th at 2 p.m. from the New Hope Baptist Church in Brundidge, Alabama. Rev. Lanny Shepherd officiated and burial followed in the County Line Baptist Church Cemetery in Daleville, Alabama.

She was born Dorothy Nell Hayes in Ariton in Dale County, Alabama on August 19, 1926 and was the daughter of the late Lowell L. Hayes and Lera Mae Laney Hayes.

Her husband of over sixty seven years, World War II Army Veteran William Kells Martin, preceded her in death at the age of 87 on January 19, 2011.

Mrs. Martin was a high school graduate and had some college credits.

She was retired as the manager of the State of Alabama Unemployment Division.

She was a longtime member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Ariton where her husband was a Deacon for many years until his death.

Surviving are her two sons, former Gordonsville Fire Chief and resident, William (Bill) Martin and wife Helen now of Byrdstown, Robert (Bob) Martin and wife Teresa of Huntsville, Alabama; two grandsons, Vince Martin and wife Debbie, Mickey Martin and wife Misti; four great-grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and a large group of extended family and friends.

Family suggest memorials may be made to either Vineyard Christian Retreat, 245 County Road 131, Ariton, Alabama 36311 or New Hope Baptist Church Benevolence Fund, 5711 County Road 114, Brundidge, Alabama 36010.

