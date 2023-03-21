Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 03/23/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Shelia Boyd Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Shelia Boyd, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of March, 2023. Signed April Rowe, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 20, 2019, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded February 21, 2019, in Book No. 352, at Page 72, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Eduardo Rosales Gomez, conveying certain property therein described to Bass and Bass Attorneys at Law as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Everett Financial, Inc. D/B/A Supreme Lending, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Nationstar Mortgage, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, will, on May 2, 2023 on or about 2:00 PM, at the At the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING a certain tract or parcel of land located In the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee; bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING Lot No. Thirty-Five (35) on the Plan of Cumberland Cove Subdivision, as shown by plat of record in Plat Book 3, Page 168, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 101 Hickory Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: EDUARDO ROSALES GOMEZ TENANTS OF The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 355309 DATED March 6, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 3-16-3t

___________________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Gary E. Litaker and Kimberly A. Litaker executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for F & M Bank, Lender and Jonathan R. Vinson, Trustee(s), which was dated November 14, 2016, and recorded on November 28, 2016, in Book 312, at Page 627 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Citizens Bank, N.A., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: TRACT 1: BEING Lot #2 and bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING on a stake in the east margin of Tanglewood Road at the southwest corner of Lot No. 1 and runs: South 85 degrees 30 minutes east 150.00 feet to a stake at the southeast corner of Lot No. 1: South 4 degrees 30 minutes west 125.00 feet to a stake at the northeast corner of Lot No. 3; North 85 degrees 30 minutes west 150.00 feet to a stake in the east margin of Tanglewood Road; North 4 degrees 30 minutes east 125.00 feet with the east margin of Tanglewood Road to the BEGINNING point and containing 0.43 acres, more or less. TRACT 2: BEGINNING at a point in the line of Tract #1, said point being the northeast corner of E. Wilmore and the northwest comer of the property herein described; thence, with the line of Tract #1, South 83 degrees, 41 minutes, 28 seconds east 50.00 feet to an iron pin, said pin being the northeast corner of this tract and a corner of Tract #2; thence, with the line of Tract #2, South 06 degrees 01 minutes 43 seconds west 125.00 feet to an iron pin, said pin being the southeast corner of this tract, the southwest corner of Tract #2, the northwest corner of the Dennis property, and also being the northeast corner of the Shoulders property; thence with the line of Shoulders North 83 degrees 41 minutes 28 seconds west 50 feet to a point, said point being the southwest corner of this property and also being the southeast of the E. Wilmore property; thence, with the line of E. Wilmore, North 06 degrees 01 minutes 43 seconds east 125.00 feet to the point of BEGINNING containing 0.14 acres; more or less, according to a survey conducted by Cumberland Surveying, L.L.C., dated August 11, 1999. Being the same property conveyed to Gary E. Litaker and Kimberly A. Litaker, husband and wife by deed from Jackie Shirl Boles and wife, Georgia Ann Boles, of record in Book 312, Page 624 Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 046-004.00 Address/Description: 18 TANGLEWOOD RD, Carthage, TN 37030 Current Owner(s): Gary E. Litaker and Kimberly A. Litaker Other Interested Party(ies): The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 22-01414 FC02 3-23-3t

_________________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Scott A. Pellum and Shenia D Pellum executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., Lender and First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated August 7, 2013, and recorded on August 19, 2013, in Book 267, at Page 53 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Being Lot No. Thirteen (13) of Paradise Hills as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 3, Page 407, Slide B-102, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which you are referred for a more accurate description. Being the same property conveyed to Scott. A. Pellum, a married man, by Warranty Deed from Leslie G. Hinkle, Trustee, and Shirley W. Hinkle, Trustee and their successors in trust, of the Leslie G. Hinkle Revocable Living Trust and The Shirley W. Hinkle Revocable Living Trust, dated August 19, 2013 and of record in Record Book 267, Page 50, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This is IMPROVED property known as 32 Paradise Hills Lane, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090 Parcel ID Number: 065 011.21 Address/Description: 32 Paradise Hills Lane, Lebanon, TN 37079 Current Owner(s): Scott A. Pellum Other Interested Party(ies): Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 23-03159 FC01 3-16-3t

_________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Odell Robinson Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Odell Robinson, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of March, 2023. Signed Joseph Rodman Robinson, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 3-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Jackie Scudder Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of March, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Jackie Scudder, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of September, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of March, 2023. Signed Eddie Scudder, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-16-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Peggy S. Taylor Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of March, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Peggy S. Taylor, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of June, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 9th day of March, 2023. Signed Wayne A. Taylor, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-16-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Louie Gray West Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Louie Gray West, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of March 2023. Signed Louie Keith West, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-23-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Donald Winfree Notice is hereby given that on the 10th day of March, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Donald Winfree, Deceased, who died on the 21st day of December, 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 10th day of March, 2023. Signed Ethelene W. Johnson, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 3-16-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Harper Construction, LLC PROJECT NO.: 98303-4196-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNU376 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 4/21/2023.

________________________

Grand Jury Notice“It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the GrandJury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Shannon Brinkley. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, April 3rd, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 03-23-23(2t)

________________________

The Smith Utility District 2022 CCR will not be mailed to each customer. The Consumers Confi dence Report will be printed in the Carthage Courier on April 6th, 2023. Call (615) 735-2793 to request a copy of the CCR. 03-23-23(2T)

________________________

Section 00 11 13 Advertisement for Bids Carthage Elementary Kitchen Renovation 149 Skyline Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive single prime sealed bids for Carthage Elementary Kitchen Renovation until 2:00 p.m. local time on April 6, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Owner, attention of Norma Mitchell at the above address. Electronic copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained free of charge upon presentation of a valid email address to the Architect/Engineer. Documents may only be obtained by general contractors and mechanical and electrical subcontract Bidders. Others may view the bid documents on fi le with the above-named construction associations. This project includes: renovation of existing elementary school kitchen to address mechanical defi ciencies and improve food service delivery. Renovation scope includes selective demolition, reconfi guration of existing kitchen equipment, replacement of select kitchen equipment including dish machine, mechanical equipment replacement including kitchen exhaust and MAU, complete plumbing systems replacement, new concrete slab on grade, interior fi nishes of acoustical ceilings, paint, fl uid-applied fl ooring, and pre-fi nished interior panels. Make proposals on the bid forms supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic or telephonic proposals or modifi cations will be considered. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. Bidders are invited to attend a Pre-Bid Conference to be held in the cafeteria at Carthage Elementary School, 149 Skyline Dr, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday March 23, 2023. The Owner requires Substantial Completion of the project on or before June 30, 2023. Smith County Board of Education Bidding documents, including the Proposal Form, Drawings and Specifi cations, will be on fi le with the following construction associations: Contact: Jacob Cherry at [email protected], Wold Architects and Engineers Bidders are required to present evidence of proper licensure per State Contractor’s Licensing Law. Associated General Contractors Dodge Data and Analytics Builders Exchange ConstructConnect Nashville Contractors Association