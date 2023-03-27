Obit — Carnellia Hughes

Mrs. Carnellia Hughes of the Kempville Community died peacefully at 2:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon March 23, 2023 at the Knollwood Manor in Lafayette with her family at her bedside. Mrs. Hughes was 87.

Her pastor, Bro. Bryan Bratcher, officiated at the 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon March 26th funeral services from the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband and near her son in section five at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

She was born Carnellia Mae Huffines on February 7, 1936 in the Milltown Community on Wartrace Creek in Jackson County and was one of three children, a daughter and two sons of the late Marvin Lee Huffines who died at the age of 81 on April 11, 1984 and Martha Jane Morgan Huffines who died at the age of 64 on December 14, 1973.

She was preceded in death by the eldest of her two sons, Paul Stanley Hughes who died as a result of cancer on May 24, 2006 at the age of 49.

Also preceding her in death was a brother, Earl Lee Huffines who died August 28, 1993 at the age of 62.

On June 11, 1955 she was united in marriage to Jerry Carl Huffines who preceded her in death on March 29, 2005 at the age of 72.

Mrs. Hughes was a charter member of the Kempville Chapel Old Time Methodist Church.

An accomplished seamstress and amazing cook, she retired in 1985 from the Carthage Shirt Corporation.

Surviving is a son, David Hughes and wife Deanna Burgess Hughes of the Kempville Community, daughter-in-law, Helen Andrews Hughes of the Tanglewood Community, brother, Billy Huffines and wife Paulette of Lafayette, four grandsons, Ryan Hughes and wife Jessica of Puyallup, Washington, Derek Carter of the Kempville Community, Devin Carter and wife Cayla of the Elmwood Community, Wesley Hughes of Knoxville.

The Hughes family requests memorials to the Kempville Chapel Old Time Methodist Church.

SANDERSON of KEMPVILLE