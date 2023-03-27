Obit — Pete Silcox

Mr. Pete Silcox of the New Middleton Community died peacefully with all of his family at his bedside. He was pronounced deceased by Gentiva Hospice at 5:25 p.m. Monday evening March 20, 2023, just two days following his 82nd birthday, at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon where he was admitted Friday afternoon March 17th being treated for double pneumonia.

Saturday afternoon March 25th funeral services were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home with Bro. Lanny Thomas, assisted by Eld. Junior Dickerson officiating. Burial with full military honors by the Veterans Honor Guard and American Legion Post # 57 of Carthage followed the service in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens with Pastor Doug Dillard officiating.

Masonic Chapel Services were conducted by the Carthage Benevolent Lodge # 14 F & AM, of which Mr. Silcox was a 50 year member, on Friday evening March 24th at 7 p.m. with two of his sons-in-law, Bro. Lendon Grisham officiating and Bro. Don Todd serving as Chaplin.

Mr. Silcox became an Entered Apprentice Mason on May 18, 1971, was passed to the Degree of Fellowcraft Mason on October 26, 1971 and raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason on January 18, 1972.

Mr. Silcox was a Shriner, a member of the Al Menah Temple in Nashville and the Smith County Shrine Club.

He was the fifth of eight children and the last surviving child born to the late George Mitchell Silcox Sr. who died at the age of 61 on September 21, 1964 while doing construction rock work in Rockwood, Tennessee and Ova Rhea (Ree) Scott Silcox who died at the age of 81 on January 10, 1987 and was born Peter Powell Silcox in Carthage on March 18, 1941.

The seven siblings preceding him in death were Charles O’Neal Silcox who died December 26, 1985 at the age of 37, Anna Mae Silcox Crawford Blair who died June 12, 1997 at the age of 74, William Gordon (Jerry) Silcox who died December 21, 2001 at the age of 72, Belle Zona Silcox Harris who died September 16, 2005 at the age of 68, George Mitchell Silcox Jr. who died March 27, 2011 at the age of 68, Louie Wayne Silcox Sr. who died October 27, 2012 at the age of 61, and Frances Lucille Silcox Enoch Hamm who died March 20, 2014 at the age of 80.

In Dillon, South Carolina on January 23, 1963 he was united in marriage to Lumberton, North Carolina native, the former Cora Lee Locklear.

Mr. Silcox was a retired building contractor and experienced carpenter before retiring in 2013 and until 2021 was employed by the Smith County Solid Waste Department working mostly at the New Middleton convenience site.

Mr. Silcox proudly served our country with the United States Army and was inducted in Nashville on January 25, 1960 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist 4th Class on January 24, 1965 at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. His total overseas service was one year, one month and nine days as a field commander crewman with the 86 Military Company as their Sargent in post Korean War re-establishment.

For his unselfish service in addition to his rank he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal.

Mr. Silcox was a member of the Carthage Church of God and for a while prior to his death he and his wife had attended the Lighthouse Church in the New Middleton Community.

Surviving in addition to his wife of just over sixty years are their four children, Connie Silcox Casebolt and husband Shane of Huntsville, Alabama, Tina Silcox Grisham and husband Lendon of the Rock City Community, Shelia Silcox Todd and husband Don of Gordonsville, Kiona Silcox Lish and husband Ashley of Richlands, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Kasey Grisham Smith and husband Brent of Knoxville, Tanesha Chen and husband Tim of Gordonsville, Kelsey Grisham Scudder and husband David of the New Middleton Community, Heath Scurlock and wife Madison of Knoxville, Hannah Garza and husband Quinton of Knoxville, Houston Lish of Richlands, North Carolina; ten great-grandchildren, Jalen Todd of Gordonsville, Jett and Jaxon Chen of Gordonsville, Reagan and Davin Scudder of the New Middleton Community, Rylan Narrimore of Lafayette, Grayson, Bradley and Mary-Rae Casebolt of Huntsville, Alabama, and the newest great grandson, Sawyer Brentwood Smith who was born in Knoxville at noon on March 23, 2023.

