Obit — Ronnie Hewitt

Mr. Ronnie Hewitt age 74 of Lafayette died at 3:59 p.m. Sunday afternoon March 26, 2023 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin where he was admitted March 19th being treated for Covid 19 pneumonia and chronic heart failure.

Mr. Hewitt is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his daughter Wendy Hewitt Dickens and the family will make arrangements on Monday March 27th.

Mr. Hewitt was the son of the late James Towser Hewitt and Aline Reece Hewitt.

The complete obit will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

