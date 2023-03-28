Legal & Public Notices for the week of 03/30/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Lou Bennett Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Lou Bennett, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of March 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of March, 2023. Signed Keith Bennett, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 3-30-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Shelia Boyd Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Shelia Boyd, Deceased, who died on the 2nd day of March, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of March, 2023. Signed April Rowe, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-23-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE, PROBATE DIVISION

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: EVELYN F. BROWN, DECEASED CASE NO. P-2635 Acting pursuant to the decree of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on January 20, 2023, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 247 Meadow Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the premises on 247 Meadow Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: The Evelyn F. Brown Property, Map 085C Group C Parcel 027.00. LYING AND BEING in the Town of Gordonsville, Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEING Lot Number 27 on the Plan of Shady Rest Estates, a plan of which is of record in Plat Book 2, Page 19, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. SAID Lot Number 27 fronts 100 feet on the northerly side of Meadow Drive and extends back between lines 173 feet on the easterly line and 181 feet on the westerly line to a dead line in the rear on which it measures 100.2 feet. BEING the same property conveyed to Evelyn F. Brown by Warranty Deed from Gregory K. Womack and wife, Jackie L. Womack, dated May 14, 1997, of record in Deed Book 144, page 66, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Evelyn F. Brown, an unmarried woman and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died May 9, 2022, testate, in Smith County, Tennessee, with Will of record in Will Book T, pages 180-184, Clerk and Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property with the assistance of C.D. Poindexter Realty and Auction. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This 21st day of March, 2023. Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney for Estate P.O. Box 332, 212 Main Street Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-1648 Jessie Goad, Special Commissioner and Receiver 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 3-30-3t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated February 20, 2019, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded February 21, 2019, in Book No. 352, at Page 72, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Eduardo Rosales Gomez, conveying certain property therein described to Bass and Bass Attorneys at Law as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Everett Financial, Inc. D/B/A Supreme Lending, its successors and assigns; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Nationstar Mortgage, LLC. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Nationstar Mortgage, LLC, will, on May 2, 2023 on or about 2:00 PM, at the At the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: BEING a certain tract or parcel of land located In the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee; bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING Lot No. Thirty-Five (35) on the Plan of Cumberland Cove Subdivision, as shown by plat of record in Plat Book 3, Page 168, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 101 Hickory Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: EDUARDO ROSALES GOMEZ TENANTS OF The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 355309 DATED March 6, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 3-16-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lisa Marie (Saxton) Hembree Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Lisa Marie (Saxton) Hembree, Deceased, who died on the 27th day of December 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of March, 2023. Signed Laquintez Mitchell Hembree, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 3-30-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Tony Edward Hembree Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Tony Edward Hembree, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of October 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of March, 2023. Signed Laquintez Mitchell Hembree, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 3-30-2t

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Gary E. Litaker and Kimberly A. Litaker executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for F & M Bank, Lender and Jonathan R. Vinson, Trustee(s), which was dated November 14, 2016, and recorded on November 28, 2016, in Book 312, at Page 627 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Citizens Bank, N.A., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: TRACT 1: BEING Lot #2 and bounded and described as follows: BEGINNING on a stake in the east margin of Tanglewood Road at the southwest corner of Lot No. 1 and runs: South 85 degrees 30 minutes east 150.00 feet to a stake at the southeast corner of Lot No. 1: South 4 degrees 30 minutes west 125.00 feet to a stake at the northeast corner of Lot No. 3; North 85 degrees 30 minutes west 150.00 feet to a stake in the east margin of Tanglewood Road; North 4 degrees 30 minutes east 125.00 feet with the east margin of Tanglewood Road to the BEGINNING point and containing 0.43 acres, more or less. TRACT 2: BEGINNING at a point in the line of Tract #1, said point being the northeast corner of E. Wilmore and the northwest comer of the property herein described; thence, with the line of Tract #1, South 83 degrees, 41 minutes, 28 seconds east 50.00 feet to an iron pin, said pin being the northeast corner of this tract and a corner of Tract #2; thence, with the line of Tract #2, South 06 degrees 01 minutes 43 seconds west 125.00 feet to an iron pin, said pin being the southeast corner of this tract, the southwest corner of Tract #2, the northwest corner of the Dennis property, and also being the northeast corner of the Shoulders property; thence with the line of Shoulders North 83 degrees 41 minutes 28 seconds west 50 feet to a point, said point being the southwest corner of this property and also being the southeast of the E. Wilmore property; thence, with the line of E. Wilmore, North 06 degrees 01 minutes 43 seconds east 125.00 feet to the point of BEGINNING containing 0.14 acres; more or less, according to a survey conducted by Cumberland Surveying, L.L.C., dated August 11, 1999. Being the same property conveyed to Gary E. Litaker and Kimberly A. Litaker, husband and wife by deed from Jackie Shirl Boles and wife, Georgia Ann Boles, of record in Book 312, Page 624 Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Parcel ID Number: 046-004.00 Address/Description: 18 TANGLEWOOD RD, Carthage, TN 37030 Current Owner(s): Gary E. Litaker and Kimberly A. Litaker Other Interested Party(ies): The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 22-01414 FC02 3-23-3t

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Scott A. Pellum and Shenia D Pellum executed a Deed of Trust to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as beneficiary, as nominee for Sun West Mortgage Company, Inc., Lender and First American Title Insurance Company, Trustee(s), which was dated August 7, 2013, and recorded on August 19, 2013, in Book 267, at Page 53 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Tennessee Housing Development Agency, (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on April 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Being Lot No. Thirteen (13) of Paradise Hills as shown on plat of record in Plat Book 3, Page 407, Slide B-102, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee, to which you are referred for a more accurate description. Being the same property conveyed to Scott. A. Pellum, a married man, by Warranty Deed from Leslie G. Hinkle, Trustee, and Shirley W. Hinkle, Trustee and their successors in trust, of the Leslie G. Hinkle Revocable Living Trust and The Shirley W. Hinkle Revocable Living Trust, dated August 19, 2013 and of record in Record Book 267, Page 50, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. This is IMPROVED property known as 32 Paradise Hills Lane, Lebanon, Tennessee 37090 Parcel ID Number: 065 011.21 Address/Description: 32 Paradise Hills Lane, Lebanon, TN 37079 Current Owner(s): Scott A. Pellum Other Interested Party(ies): Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC, as successor in interest to Synchrony Bank Capital One Bank (USA), N.A. The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 23-03159 FC01 3-16-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Odell Robinson Notice is hereby given that on the 15th day of March, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Odell Robinson, Deceased, who died on the 24th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 15th day of March, 2023. Signed Joseph Rodman Robinson, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 3-23-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Louie Gray West Notice is hereby given that on the 17th day of March, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Louie Gray West, Deceased, who died on the 8th day of February, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 17th day of March 2023. Signed Louie Keith West, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 3-23-2t

The Smith Utility District 2022 CCR will not be mailed to each customer. The Consumers Confidence Report will be printed in the Carthage Courier on April 6th, 2023. Call (615) 735-2793 to request a copy of the CCR. 03-23-23(2T)

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triable or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this county is presently Shannon Brinkley. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, April 3rd, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 03-23-23(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. There will be a budget workshop at 5:00 p.m. before the council meeting. The meetings will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and is open to the public. 03-30-23(1t) Stephen Babcock, Mayor of Carthage

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for Smith County, Tennessee and Incorporated Areas The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report, reflecting proposed flood hazard determinations within Smith County, Tennessee and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations may include the addition or modification of Base Flood Elevations, base flood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory floodway. Technical information or comments are solicited on the proposed flood hazard determinations shown on the preliminary FIRM and/or FIS report for Smith County, Tennessee and Incorporated Areas. These flood hazard determinations are the basis for the floodplain management measures that your community is required to either adopt or show evidence of being already in effect in order to qualify or remain qualified for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. However, before these determinations are effective for floodplain management purposes, you will be provided an opportunity to appeal the proposed information. For information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, as well as a complete listing of the communities affected and the locations where copies of the FIRM are available for review, please visit FEMA’s website at https://www. fl oodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627).

THE SMITH CO. BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL BE SELLING 5 BUSES ON GOVDEALS.COM MONDAY APRIL 3 – THURSDAY APRIL 13, 2023 Bus 27, 2001 Blue Bird 72 passenger school bus, 5.9 Cummings diesel engine 146,300 miles Bus 39, 2008 Blue Bird 78 passenger school bus, 5.9 Cummings diesel engine 185,652 miles Bus 40, 2008 Blue Bird 78 passenger school bus, 5.9 Cummings diesel engine 94,346 miles Bus 13, 2008 Blue Bird 78 passenger school bus, 6.7 Cummings diesel engine 127,890 miles Bus 18, 2008 Blue Bird 78 passenger school bus, 6.7 Cummings diesel engine 162,448 miles Buses can be looked at between 8:15-2:15 Monday – Friday at 302 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage, TN

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee is accepting bids for the installation of a sanitary sewer line extension at EMS Station #1. Bids should be submitted by April 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to “Turner Building – Smith County Government, 122 Turner High Cir, Carthage, TN 37030.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Sealed Bid – Smith County, Tennessee – EMS Station #1 Sanitary Sewer Service Extension.” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work required for the installation of a sanitary sewer line extension at EMS Station #1, as described herein and as specified in the plans. Smith County, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any and / or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County, Tennessee. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. Installation of a Sanitary Sewer Line Extension at EMS Station #1 Plans, Specifications, and Contract Documents may be examined at the following Locations: 1. Turner Building, Smith County Government 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill) 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group Plans, Specifi cations, and Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 – (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-fundable deposit (NO CASH). All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type of construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6. In accordance with TCA 62-6-119(b), all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classification of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise, the bid shall not be opened or considered. No award of any contract will be made to any fi rm or individual that is currently debarred by the State of Tennessee or the Federal Highway Administration. Jeff Mason, Mayor, Smith County, Tennessee 03-30-23(2t)

I, Brandon Reynolds, have this 2000 Chevrolet with this VIN#1GCGK29R6YF425589 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-981-6822. 03-30-23(1t)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on April 10, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Office, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifications, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu. net. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bids will include materials and labor for construction of the wellness centers. Submit with each bid, a certified check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489- 6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of Gordonsville will hold a budget workshop on April 10, 2023; 5:15p.m. to discuss the upcoming Fiscal Year 2023 / 2024 Budget. All interested citizens are invited to attend. John Potts Mayor