Obit – Eld. James Crawford

A retired Missionary Baptist Pastor, Eld. James Crawford age 74 of Carthage, was pronounced deceased at 8:36 a.m. Tuesday morning March 28, 2023 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage shortly after arrival by Smith County E. M. S. with C.P.R. in progress after becoming gravely ill at his Riverside Drive home.

He was diagnosed with liver cancer on March 12th of this year, just two days after he and his wife of 54 years celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary. His last exam was March 23rd when the Doctors gave him the news cancer had spread.

His pastor, Eld. Anthony Dixon, assisted by his longtime friend Bro. Steve Law, officiated at the Saturday afternoon April 1st funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Following the 3 p.m. services burial was beside his son in the Garden of the Cross at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

He was one of four children, three daughters and a son, born to the late George Franklin Crawford who died August 9, 1993 at the age of 76 and Minnie Susie Johnson Crawford who died May 6, 1999 at the age of 82 and was born James Robert Crawford in the Mount Vernon Community of Clay County on June 12, 1948.

At the Trousdale Courthouse in Hartsville on March 10, 1969, he was united in marriage to South Carthage resident, the former Brenda Darlene Bennett and the ceremony was performed by then Trousdale County Judge, Ethridge Johnson (E. J.) Parker Sr.

They were preceded in death by a son, Robert Scott Crawford who died in Dunlap, Tennessee on March 23, 2020 following a long battle with cancer.

A sister also preceded Eld. Crawford in death, Anna Belle Crawford who died at the age of 1 year and 6 months of age on November 1, 1958.

Eld. Crawford had pastored the Pleasant Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Portland and the East Carthage Missionary Baptist Church before retirement.

He was ordained to the ministry in 1975 at the East Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

Eld. Crawford proudly and honorably served our country during the Vietnam War and served one year, four months and nine days in overseas service of his one year, eleven months and twenty five days of military service.

He was inducted into the United States Army on August 14, 1968 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist 5th Class at Fort Dix New Jersey on August 8, 1970.

For his unwavering service he was awarded the Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and an Expert M-14 marksman badge.

While in the military he was awarded his General Education Degree and something that was most important to him he stated, “I was saved under a flagpole in Germany at the age of 21”.

He and his wife moved their membership by letter in December of 2022 from the East Carthage Missionary Baptist Church to the North Carthage Baptist Church where he held membership until his death.

Surviving in addition to his wife Brenda is their son, Jeremy Crawford and wife Hollie of South Carthage; two sisters, Ruby Crawford Wallace and husband Sammy of the Stewart Community in Houston County, Tennessee and Melinda K. Eppstein and husband Joe of Bethpage four grandsons, Lucas and Seth Crawford of Dunlap, Caleb and Reece Crawford of South Carthage.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE