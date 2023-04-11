Locally filmed country music video receives CMT award

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A country music video filmed in Smith County recently received a Country Music Television (CMT) award.

“wait in the Truck” (lower case “w”) won “Collaboration Video of the Year”.

Filmed in Carthage and South Carthage, the video includes country music artists Hardy and Lainey Wilson.

Scenes were filmed in the Swope Road area (old Carthage Shirt Factory building) in Carthage on the street and inside a mobile home.

In South Carthage scenes were filmed at Smith County Middle in the school board meeting room at the central office.

The song centers around a man (Hardy) who gets vigilante justice for an abused female (Wilson) and ends up in jail for his actions.

The video was also nominated for “Video of the Year”.

Hardy wrote the script for the video.

The video was directed by Justin Clough, who has directed other country music star videos.

While it may be difficult to identify where the video was filmed in the actual music video, there’s a short narrative where Hardy explains the video, with behind the scene segments, on social media.

