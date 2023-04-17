Obit – Mr. Andrew Davis

South Carthage resident, Mr. Andrew Davis age 51, died at his Reynolds Street home and was pronounced deceased at 5:30 p.m. Monday afternoon April 10, 2023.

Mr. Reynolds was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and a private inurnment for the family will be on the McDonald Farm in South Carthage.

He was one of two children, a son and a daughter of Mr. Jerry Ray Davis of South Carthage and the late Emmanuel Church of Jesus Pastor, Sis. Dorothy Louise Lynch Davis who died January 8, 2021 at the age of 73 and was born Jerry Andrew Davis in Lebanon on December 11, 1971.

He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Tabitha Kay Haskins, who died September 30, 2020.

He was a member of the class of 1989 at Mount Juliet High School and was a recipient of his General Education Degree.

During the Gulf Wars he was a member of the Tennessee Defense Force was a marksman expert and sharpshooter.

His occupation was in construction and he was a heavy equipment operator.

As a young man he gave a testimony and profession of faith and was united with the Emmanuel Church of Jesus in Lebanon.

Surviving in addition to his father are two daughters, Brianna Davis and Kayln Davis both of Cookeville and his sister, Lorrie Davis McDonald and husband Dr. David McDonald of South Carthage.

