Obit – Mr. Archie “Papaw” Lee Cook

Mr. Archie “Papaw” Lee Cook, age 83, of Rome, TN, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Mr. Cook was born December 16, 1939 in Welch, WV, a son of the late Haskell Carman Cook and Ruby Ellen Blackenship Cook. He was also preceded in death by Son; John Barry Cook on April 24, 1985 and Brother; Carman Cook.

Mr. Cook married Macie Lee Haney on January 20, 1962. He graduated from Baileysville High School in Baileysville, WV in 1958. He worked for Avco, TRW, Swann’s Rebuilding, and Stratus. Archie loved restoring cars and gardening. He also loved the Kentucky Wildcats and he especially loved his family.

Mr. Cook is survived by Wife of 61 years; Macie Cook of Rome, TN. Daughter; Debbie (Keith) Hensley of Rome, TN. Granddaughter; Kristy Hensley. Brother; James (Faye) Cook of Rome, TN, and Kevin (Lisa) Cook of Gordonsville, TN. Brother-in-Law; Charles (Carol) Haney of Ohio. Companions; Daisy, Chelsey, and Marley.

Funeral Services for Mr. Cook were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11AM with Bro. Gordon Lee officiating. Interment followed in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE