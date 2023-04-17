Obit – Mr. James Richard “Smiley” Waller

Funeral services for James Richard “Smiley” Waller, 78 of Silver Point, were Saturday, April 15 at 1 PM at the Baxter Chapel of Hooper Huddleston Horner Funeral Home. Interment followed in Crest Lawn Cemetery. Bro. Tony Crow officiated.

Mr. Waller died Thursday, March 30, 2023 due to injuries sustained in a fire in Silver Point working at his old home place.

He was born January 10, 1945 in Nashville to the late George Richard and Alpha Dew Jones Waller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Hayes Junior and Brenda Jones Waller.

James went to barber school in Nashville and became a barber. He worked at Georgia Shoe Factory in Baxter. He retired from Tennessee Tech University after working over 30 years on the grounds crew. He made alot of friends while working there. He also loved to raise cattle and farming. He liked just about all sports, especially the Upperman Lady Bees and the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoyed spending time with his special friends at Hardee’s for breakfast. James had a strong work ethic and was a man of his word, trustworthy and reliable. His life was all about his family and he cherished helping do anything he could to help them. He had a lot of friends that called him, “Smiley’.

Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Patsy and Buck Edmonds of Elmwood, Betsy Waller of Silver Point; sister, Doris Summers of Baxter; granddaughter, Katie Herd; mother of his children, Linda Harris; sister-in-law, Judy Harris; brother-in-law, Jere McCulley; nieces, Sandy Summers, Misty Waller, Lynette Ellis, JoJo Braddom, Jackie Underwood, Teresa Nelson, Teri Laycock; nephews, Jason Summers, Elston and Clinton Harris, Ronnie McCulley; uncle, Sam Jones.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

