Obit – Mrs. Christine Goad

Mrs. Christine Goad, a homemaker of the Russell Hill Community, died with her family at her bedside at 6:20 p.m. at the age of 89 at the Palace of Red Boiling Springs on Tuesday evening April 11, 2023 where she had made her home since September 4, 2020 because of dementia.

Eld. Junior Dickerson officiated at the 11 a.m. Friday morning April 14th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed beside her husband Gale in the Davis Cemetery in the Russell Hill Community.

Mrs. Goad was the second of ten children born to the late Carsie Johnson West Sr. who died June 11, 1980 at the age of 73 and Sinda Eveline Davis West who died January 21, 1988 at the age of 76.

Mrs. Goad was preceded in death by six siblings, Ray Dean West who died October 5, 2022 at the age of 73, Hulen West who died November 23, 2000 at the age of 69, Charles Henry West who died January 9, 2001 at the age of 71, Carsie West Jr. who died November 14, 1993 at the age of 48, Merlene West Allred who died September 28, 2017 at the age of 82 and Canny Louise Booker who died February 11, 2008 at the age of 69.

She was united in marriage to Russell Hill Community native Dorris Gale Goad who preceded her in death at the age of 83 on December 27, 2000 following almost forty nine years of marriage.

They were preceded in death by two children, a son, Ronnie “Stormy” Goad and a daughter Hazel Goad Gregory who died as the result of an automobile accident on December 5, 1991.

Mrs. Goad was saved and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Russell Hill Missionary Baptist Church where she had attended all of her life.

Surviving are her five children, Gordon Goad and wife Lisa of the Willette Community, Joe Goad and companion Glenda of the Wartrace Community, Rebecca Goad Niles of the Union Camp Community, Randall Goad and wife Penny of the Goosehorne Community, Charlie Goad of the North Springs Community; two sisters, Mildred West Ray and Belle West Brittain both of Nashville; brother, Danny Ray West of Antioch in Davidson County; eleven grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

