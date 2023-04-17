Obit – Mrs. Hattie Jane Papagna Carr

Mrs. Hattie Jane Papagna Carr, a homemaker of Baxter was pronounced deceased at 5:17 p.m. Saturday evening April 15, 2023 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center where she was admitted Friday morning April 14th suffering from cardiac distress after becoming gravely ill at her Dyer Ridge farm home. Mrs. Carr was 82.

Pastor Lanny Thomas officiated at the 11 a.m. Tuesday April 18th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Her nephew Donnie Key delivered the eulogy. Burial followed beside her husband, Morris, in the Smellage Cemetery in the Boma Community of Putnam County.

The Carthage native was born Hattie Jane Silcox on December 14, 1940 and was one of eight children of the late Marshall Frank Silcox who died July 31, 1985 at the age of 69 and Mary Ruby Hensley Silcox who died April 16, 1992 at the age of 71.

She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lawrence Wayne Silcox who died March 9, 1986 at the age of 35 and Ronald Allen (Ronnie) Silcox, who died at the age of 28 after being accidently electrocuted on a construction site in Paducah, Kentucky on March 31, 1976.

She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-four years, Morris Eugene Carr who died at the age 70 on June 12, 2009 and by his son and her step-son, Morris Dewayne Carr who died as the result of an automobile accident on June 7, 2018 at the age of 56.

Also preceding her in death was her first husband and the father of her two children, John James Papagna and Hattie Jane’s daughter, Kimberly Jane (Kim) Papagna who died from a heart attack at the age of 60 on August 1, 2022 and Hattie Jane’s son, Jeffery Lynn (Jeff) Papagna who died at the age of 27 as the result of an explosion in a heavy equipment explosion accident in Michigan on July 9, 1991.

She was a 1958 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in mathematics and was in the band all four years and participated in the spring festivals was in chorus, the glee club sand music club. She was in the Beta club her junior and senior year and was a member of the yearbook staff and office staff her senior years. She was also a band queen attendant her sophomore year and was in the Future Homemakers of America her freshman and sophmore year.

It was stated of her in the “58” annual that; “Always a friend to all.”

Surviving are her five siblings. two sisters, Mary Evelyn Silcox Key of Carthage, Marsha Silcox Salisbury and husband Bryan of the Rome Community; three brothers, Albert Silcox and wife Joyce of South Carthage, M. B. Silcox of Smithville, Larry K. (Tootie) Silcox and wife Janice of Carthage; two grandchildren, Ashton Papagna White and husband Chad of Livingston, Jeffrey “Bo” Papagna of Cookeville; three great-grandchildren, Mason, Shelby, and Bristol White all of Livingston.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE