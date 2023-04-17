Obit – Mrs. Willa Dean Givens “Gran Gran” Williams

Mrs. Willa Dean Givens “Gran Gran” Williams, age 74, of Carthage, TN, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023.

Mrs. Williams was born September 19, 1948 in Carthage, TN, daughter of Clarence Willard Givens and Annie Ruth Grisham Givens. She was preceded in death by her husband: Danny Williams: father, Clarence Willard Givens; grandparents, Melvin B. and Alma Doin Proffitt Grisham and Andrew and Maggie Thomas Givens: brother-in-laws William “Stick” Mason and Carter Dickens. She was a 1966 graduate of Smith County High School, affiliated with Pentecostal Church. She worked as a secretary, was a talented artist and liked to pull pranks on people.

Mrs. Williams is survived by son: Jason (LeAnn) Cook of Bethpage, TN: grandson, Samuel Cook of Bethpage, TN: mother, Mrs. Annie Ruth Grisham Givens of Carthage, TN: siblings, Doris Mason of Lancaster, TN, Anita (Paul) Sansone of Gordonsville, TN, Sue (Randy) Teat of Lancaster, TN, Kay (Al) Kent of Cesterfield, Missouri, David (Denise) Givens of Defeated, TN, and LeAnn (Benny) Williams of Pea Ridge community, also a host of nieces and nephews.

Memorial services for Mrs. Williams were conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 1PM with Randy Teat officiating.

Mrs. Williams family request memorial donations to Smith Co Humane Society.

BASS of CARTHAGE