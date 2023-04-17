Obit – Ms. Kathy Kemp

Ms. Kathy Kemp, a homemaker of Carmack Avenue in Carthage, died Wednesday morning April 11, 2023 at the age of 64 at the Riverview Regional Medical Center in Carthage where she was admitted April 6th suffering from respiratory failure. Her family was at her bedside when the death angel called at 10:50 a.m.

Ms. Kemp was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Eld. Michael Nesbitt officiated at the 3 p.m. April 13th graveside services from the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Burial was near her mother in section five.

She was born Kathy Lynn Sutton in Carthage on May 16, 1958 and was the daughter of the late Billy Gregory Sutton who died at the age of 32 on August 16, 1966 and Melba Ann Brown Sutton Kemp who died at the age of 44 on September 21, 1980.

Ms. Kemp was saved at the age of 12 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Bide Russell Memorial Missionary Baptist Church in the Riddleton Community.

She was employed at the William L. Bonnell Co. in Gordonsville for thirteen years before leaving in 2001.

Surviving are her three children, Camelia Donoho and fiancé Shane Brown of Carthage, Aaron Donoho and Steven Kemp both of Carthage; brother, Gregory Sutton of Kentucky; three grandchildren, Tyler Denton and Cambria Kemp both of Carthage, Jaisen Kemp of the Popes Hill Community; the Mother of Jaisen Kemp, Sarah Cooper Upchurch also of the Popes Hill Community.

