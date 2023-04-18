Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/20/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Barbara Ann Billington Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Barbara Ann Billington, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of March 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of April, 2023. Signed Thomas Earl Billington, Personal Representative Kristina Kirby, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 4-20-2t

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 30, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 7, 2005, in Book No. 124, at Page 687, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Michael D Brown and Tawana R Brown, conveying certain property therein described to Arnold M. Weiss, ESQ. as Trustee for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on June 7, 2023 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A certain tract or parcel of land located in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Being Tract No. 4 of the Plat of Thomas Farms as of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 191, Register’s Office of Smith County. Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 2 Nixon Hollow Lane, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145-3413 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: MICHAEL D BROWN TAWANA R BROWN TENANTS OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 355619 DATED April 3, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 4-13-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 23, 2023 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by TRACI PRICE, to Celia Stewart Rouse, Trustee, on July 15, 2021, at Record Book 406, Page 406-436 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: PLANET HOME LENDING, LLC The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 12th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Being Tract No. 5 on the Boundary Survey for Raymond Duke Property according to a survey by Jim Carman, TRLS No. 2053, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated November 14, 2017, a plat of which is of record in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 136, Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is made and incorporated herein by reference. Being the same property conveyed to Traci Price, a married woman, by deed from Timothy Rich and Shirley Rich, husband and wife, of record in Book 406, Page 434, or Instrument No. 21002626, Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Tax ID: 036 014.0 Current Owner(s) of Property: TRACI PRICE The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6 Spar Mine Rd, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 23-000003-444-1 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273 7100 Commerce Way Brentwood, TN 37027 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 4-20-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF J.T. Sanders Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of April, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of J.T. Sanders, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of March 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 11th day of April, 2023. Signed Robert Dickens, Co-Personal Representative Trevor Logan Sanders, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 4-20-2t

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Fire Department will be accepting bids for a 2012 or newer gas engine super Cab Flat Bed Truck with four wheel drive, automatic transmission, all power interior. Truck must be within white in color. All bids must be in a sealed envelope. Bids will be opened on Monday, April 24, 2023 at 10:15 a.m. at the Smith County Finance offi ce, 122 Turner High Circle Suite 100. Smith County Fire Department has the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BEACCEPTING BIDS FOR THREE PIECES OF EQUIPMENT. THIS WILL BE A 12 MONTH RENT OR LEASE AGREEMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, MAY 11, 2023, 10:15 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNT HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAYDEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. SPECIFICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE MARKED “RENTAL EQUIPMENT”. THE FOLLOWING EQUIPMENT WILL BE AS FOLLOWS: 1. SKID STEER 2. TANDEM ROLLER 3. THREE WHEEL TOWABLE ROAD BROOM 04-13-23(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR HOT MIX ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, MAY 11, 2023, 10:00 a.m. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENEVELOPE AND MARKED “HOT MIX” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-13-23(2t)

I, Mark Schwartz, have this Land Rover with this VIN#SALTW16473A825178 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-428-2427. 04-13-23(2t)

I, B&G Auto, have this 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with this VIN#1JHR58N05C54841 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9766. 04-20-23(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE Please be advised that a vacancy has occurred in the Smith County Commission. Due to the unfortunate passing of Commissioner Bill Reece, his District 6 seat is now vacant. The Smith County Commission will fi ll the vacant seat at a special called commission meeting held on May 2, 2023 at 7:00 P.M at the Smith County Ag Center. Any registered voter of Smith County residing in District 6 may submit their name for consideration to the Smith CountyMayor, Jeff Mason, at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in the seat. Alternatively, any candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualifi ed to fi ll the vacancy. Smith County appreciates Mr. Reece’s years of service to the County and sends its sincere condolences to his family.

PUBLIC NOTICE Please be advised that a vacancy has occurred in the Smith County Commission. Commissioner Chris Nixon has tendered his resignation leaving a seat vacant in District 1. The Smith County Commission will fi ll the vacant seat at a special called commission meeting held May 2, 2023 at 7:00 P.M at the Smith County Ag Center. Any registered voter of Smith County residing in District 1 may submit their name for consideration to the Smith County Mayor, Jeff Mason, at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, in the form of a signed statement declaring interest in the seat. Alternatively, any candidate may also appear in person at the regularly scheduled meeting as described in this notice without a written submission. All candidates MUST be qualifi ed to fi ll the vacancy. Smith County thanks Chris Nixon for his service.

I, Quantavius Hicks, have this 2005 Honda with this VIN#JHMCM56725C005272 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-218-8189. 04-20-23(1t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THREE BACKHOES. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023, AT 10:30A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. THIS WILL BE 12 MONTH RENT OR LEASE AGREEMENT. BIDS SPECIFICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. 04-20-23(2t

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR PAVEMENT STRIPING. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023, AT 10:00 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE ANY FEES ASSOCTIATED WITH THE PRODUCT AND SERVICES. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “PAVEMENT STRIPING BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-20-23(2t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT IN PLACE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023, AT 10:15 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE ANY FEES ASSOCTIATED WITH THE PRODUCT AND SERVICES PER TON. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “ASPHALT IN PLACE BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-20-23(2t

I, Dustin Lee Reynolds, have this 1999 Jeep with this VIN#IJ4GW68N1XC580264 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-684-6635. 04-20-23(1t)

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on May 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinances: The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Joey Nixon – Mayor Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session. 1. Ordinance # 23-425 2023-24 FY Budget 2. Ordinance # 23-426 Amending FY Budget 2022-23

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on April 24, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bids will include site preparation and sewer line relocation for the 2 wellness centers. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 04-13-23(2t)

Section 00 11 13 Advertisement for Bids Carthage Elementary Kitchen Renovation 149 Skyline Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive single prime sealed bids for Carthage Elementary Kitchen Renovation until 2:00 p.m. local time on May 4, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Owner, attention of Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding documents, including the Proposal Form, Drawings and Specifi cations, will be on fi le with the following construction associations: Contact: Jacob Cherry at [email protected], Wold Architects and Engineers Electronic copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained free of charge upon presentation of a valid email address to the Architect/Engineer. Documents may only be obtained by general contractors and mechanical and electrical subcontract Bidders. Others may view the bid documents on fi le with the above-named construction associations. The Owner requires Substantial Completion of the project on or before August 1, 2023. Smith County Board of Education This project includes: renovation of existing elementary school kitchen to address mechanical defi ciencies and improve food service delivery. Renovation scope includes selective demolition, reconfi guration of existing kitchen equipment, replacement of select kitchen equipment including dish machine, mechanical equipment replacement including kitchen exhaust and MAU, complete plumbing systems replacement, new concrete slab on grade, interior fi nishes of acoustical ceilings, paint, fl uid-applied fl ooring, and pre-fi nished interior panels. Make proposals on the bid forms supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic or telephonic proposals or modifi cations will be considered. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. Bidders are required to present evidence of proper licensure per State Contractor’s Licensing Law. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. Bidders are invited to attend a Pre-Bid Conference to be held in the cafeteria at Carthage Elementary School, 149 Skyline Dr, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Associated General Contractors Dodge Data and Analytics Builders Exchange ConstructConnect Nashville Contractors Association 04-13-23(2t)