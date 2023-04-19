Taco Bell coming to site

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A new restaurant is coming to Carthage.

The new restaurant will be a Taco Bell, an official says.

The restaurant will be located at the intersection of Upper Ferry Road and the Carthage/Highway 25 Bypass (Walmart intersection).

The site is located next to the building which houses Verizon and Blackwell Realty and Auction.

While the project has been in the planning stage for months, site excavation only began last week.

The land is owned by a company which develops Taco Bell, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Pizza Hut restaurants.

The project has met all city planning commission regulations, but has not been addressed by name.

