Obit – Mrs. Brenda Reece Marshall

Mrs. Brenda Reece Marshall of Sevierville and a former resident of Mount Juliet died at the age of 73 on Wednesday evening April 12, 2023 and was pronounced deceased by Smoky Mountain Health and Hospice at 8:30 p.m. at her Stroud Drive home in Sevierville following an extended illness.

Mrs. Marshall was at the Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville and was cremated at their Atchley Smoky Mountain Crematory in Pigeon Forge. The family has planned no services.

Mrs. Marshall was one of two daughters of the late Graveltown Community native Ernest Wilson Reece who died April 16, 2001 at the age of 73 and Dillards Creek Community native Melba Elois Blair Reece who died June 9, 2016 at the age of 88 and was born Brenda Gail Reece at the former McFarland Hospital in Lebanon on November 11, 1949.

She was a 1967 graduate of Antioch High School.

On June 17, 1985 she was united in marriage in Sevierville to Conly McFadden Marshall and they were the owners and operators of the John L. Marshall Motel in Sevierville before their retirement and his death.

Mrs. Marshall was of the Baptist faith.

She was a retired clerk in the medical field.

Surviving is a daughter, Stacey Lynn Shults of Sevierville and a sister, Rita Reece McIntosh of Mount Juliet.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Marshall family.

