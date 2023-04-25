Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/27/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF J.T. Sanders Notice is hereby given that on the 11th day of April, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of J.T. Sanders, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of March 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 11th day of April, 2023. Signed Robert Dickens, Co-Personal Representative Trevor Logan Sanders, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 4-20-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Thomas Wayne Austin Notice is hereby given that on the 19th day of April, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Thomas Wayne Austin, Deceased, who died on the 11th day of April 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 19th day of April, 2023. Signed Crystal Y. Blackburn, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jonathan M. Tinsley, Attorney 4-27-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Barbara Ann Billington Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Barbara Ann Billington, Deceased, who died on the 23rd day of March 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of April, 2023. Signed Thomas Earl Billington, Personal Representative Kristina Kirby, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney 4-20-2t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Albert Lee Fox Notice is hereby given that on the 20th day of April, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Albert Lee Fox, Deceased, who died on the 31st day of March 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 20th day of April, 2023. Signed Marjorie Fox, Co-Personal Representative Logan Fox, Co-Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master David Bass, Attorney 4-27-2t

________________________

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF TENNESSEE, SMITH COUNTY WHEREAS, Stephen W Maples executed a Deed of Trust to Citizens Bank, N.A, Lender and Joe M Kirsch, Trustee(s), which was dated February 22, 2019, and recorded on February 27, 2019, in Book 352, at Page 326 in Smith County, Tennessee Register of Deeds. WHEREAS, default having been made in the payment of the debt(s) and obligation(s) thereby secured by the said Deed of Trust and the current holder of said Deed of Trust, Citizens Bank, N.A., (the “Holder”), appointed the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, with all the rights, powers and privileges of the original Trustee named in said Deed of Trust; and NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable as provided in said Deed of Trust by the Holder, and that as agent for the undersigned, Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee, by virtue of the power and authority vested in it, will on June 15, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the usual and customary location at the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: Lying and being in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: Being Lot No. Ten (10) in Turner Subdivision bearing date of June 8, 1966, and for a more particular description reference is made to plat of said subdivision of record in Plat Book 2, Page 3, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Being the same property conveyed to Stephen W. Maples, a married man, by Warranty Deed from Scott Oliver, dated February 22, 2019 and filed for record at Book 352, Page 324, said Register’s Office. Parcel ID Number: 054B B 009.00 000 Address/Description: 746 Jackson Ave, Carthage, TN 37030 Current Owner(s): Stephen W. Maples Other Interested Party(ies): Secretary of Housing and Urban Development The sale of the property described above shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any and all liens against said property for unpaid property taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; a deed of trust; and any matter than an accurate survey of the premises might disclose; and All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. This office is attempting to collect a debt. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. Brock & Scott, PLLC, Substitute Trustee c/o Tennessee Foreclosure Department 4360 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Suite 310 Atlanta, GA 30341 PH: 404-789-2661 FX: 404-294-0919 File No.: 23-05334 FC01 4-27-3t

_________________________

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Sale at public auction will be on May 23, 2023 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the front door of the old Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by TRACI PRICE, to Celia Stewart Rouse, Trustee, on July 15, 2021, at Record Book 406, Page 406-436 in the real property records of Smith County Register’s Office, Tennessee. Owner of Debt: PLANET HOME LENDING, LLC The following real estate located in Smith County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 12th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Being Tract No. 5 on the Boundary Survey for Raymond Duke Property according to a survey by Jim Carman, TRLS No. 2053, address 150 Middle Fork Road, Hartsville, Tennessee, 37074, dated November 14, 2017, a plat of which is of record in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 136, Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is made and incorporated herein by reference. Being the same property conveyed to Traci Price, a married woman, by deed from Timothy Rich and Shirley Rich, husband and wife, of record in Book 406, Page 434, or Instrument No. 21002626, Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Tax ID: 036 014.0 Current Owner(s) of Property: TRACI PRICE The street address of the above described property is believed to be 6 Spar Mine Rd, Lebanon, TN 37087, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met. All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. MWZM File No. 23-000003-444-1 Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s) Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273 7100 Commerce Way Brentwood, TN 37027 TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP 4-20-3t

_________________________

I, Glenn Wickman, have this 2009 Suzuki with this VIN#JS1SK44A192100309 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-677-0035. 04-27-23(1t)

________________________

I, David Apple, have this 2001 Chevy with this VIN#1GCCT19W628124554 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-489-3493. 04-27-23(1t)

________________________

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on May 8, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bids will include plumbing for the buildings. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 04-27-23(2t)

________________________

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on May 8, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bids will include brick and block materials and installation for the 2 wellness centers. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 04-27-23(2t)

________________________

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on May 8, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bids will include concrete materials for the 2 wellness centers. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 04-27-23(2t)

________________________

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on May 8, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bids will include utilities for the buildings: water, sewer, electric. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 04-27-23(2t)

________________________

I, Breanna Madewell, have this 2011 Ford Fusion with this VIN#3FAHP0HA8BR10Z845 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 270-267-3234. 04-27-23(2t)

________________________

A special called Smith County Board of Commissioners meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 2nd, 2023, at the Smith County Ag Center at 7PM to discuss the following matters: • Election of District 1 and 6 Seat Vacancy • Budget Amendments • Authorization to use Omnia Partners for County Purchases • Approve Lease CATERPILLAR 352 Excavator • Policy Amendments • Notaries Public Notice

________________________

UCEMC NOTICE OF DIRECTORS TO BE ELECTED In accordance with Article IV, Section 4.05 of the Bylaws of the Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation, hereinafter called “cooperative,” notice is given of three impending vacancies on the Cooperative’s Board of Directors due to expiring terms of three incumbent directors. One directorate term will expire in District One and one director will be elected or re-elected from District One. Directorate District No. One consists of the areas served by the cooperative in Smith, Dekalb, Macon, and Wilson Counties. One directorate term will expire in District Two and one director will be elected or re-elected from District Three. Directorate District No. Two consists of the areas served by the cooperative in Putnam and White counties. One directorate term will expire in District Four and one director will be elected or re-elected from District Four. Directorate District No. Four consists of the areas served by the cooperative in Jackson County. Any member meeting the qualifi cations for director as specifi ed in Article IV, Section 4.02, of the Cooperative’s Bylaws may petition to become a candidate for election to the Board of Directors. Any candidate for director must fi le a qualifying petition with the Secretary of the Cooperative, Alan Pippin, or with the Cooperative’s General Manager, Jennifer Brogdon, on or before June 11, 2023. Qualifying petition forms and copies of the Cooperative’s Bylaws and the Board’s Policy Governing Directorate Election activities are available by a request to any cooperative offi ce. 1794 West Broad Street, Cookeville, TN 38503; Tel. 800-261-2940 320 Celina Highway, Livingston, TN 38570; Tel. 800-261-2940 1085 N. Grundy Quarles Highway, Gainesboro, TN 38562; Tel. 800-261-2940 138 Gordonsville Highway, South Carthage, TN 37030; Tel. 800-261-2940 907 Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030; Tel. 800-261-2940 All petition packages will be issued from UCEMC’s Corporate Offi ce, 907 Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030. A Credentials Committee, appointed, meeting, and acting in accordance with Article IV, Section 4.07 of the Cooperative’s Bylaws, will determine the eligibility of each petitioner to become a qualifi ed candidate. If required to comply with Article IV, Section 4.11 of the Cooperative’s Bylaws, a district directorate election will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. in the cooperative’s offi ce in each directorate district. Early voting wil be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. in the cooperative’s offi ce in each directorate district. EEO Employer/Vet/Disability ####

________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING DALE HOLLOW RPO Pursuant to Chapter 442, Tennessee Public Act of 1974, “The Sunshine Law” the Dale Hollow Rural Planning Organization will hold a meeting on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The meeting will be held at 11:00 AM (CST) at the Upper Cumberland Development District, located at 1104 England Drive in Cookeville. Anyone interested in attending will need to contact Mark Dudney at (931) 476-4152 or [email protected] for more details. The Dale Hollow RPO is responsible for comprehensive transportation planning for Clay, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Smith and Trousdale counties. This is an open public meeting. To request an agenda, please call Dale Hollow RPO Coordinator Mark Dudney at (931)476-4152. If you need assistance or accommodations due to disability, please contact Mark by Tuesday, May 9, 2023.

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THREE BACKHOES. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023, AT 10:30A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. THIS WILL BE 12 MONTH RENT OR LEASE AGREEMENT. BIDS SPECIFICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. 04-20-23(2t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR PAVEMENT STRIPING. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023, AT 10:00 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE ANY FEES ASSOCTIATED WITH THE PRODUCT AND SERVICES. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “PAVEMENT STRIPING BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-20-23(2t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT IN PLACE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, MAY 22, 2023, AT 10:15 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE ANY FEES ASSOCTIATED WITH THE PRODUCT AND SERVICES PER TON. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “ASPHALT IN PLACE BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-20-23(2t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on May 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinances: The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Joey Nixon – Mayor Following the public hearing the Town of South CarthageBoard of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session. 1. Ordinance # 23-425 2023-24 FY Budget 2. Ordinance # 23-426 Amending FY Budget 2022-23