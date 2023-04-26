Gordonsville’s first female officer on duty

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Residents may have detected a new law enforcement officer patrolling the streets of Gordonsville.

South Carthage resident Candice Robertson, who recently joined the force and is a newly certified officer as well, is the town’s first female officer.

Ever since graduating from Smith County High School, Robertson says she has felt a need to serve and make a positive contribution to the community.

“I like to help others. I like to feel like I’m giving something back for the betterment of my community,” commented Robertson.

After graduating from high school, Robertson enrolled in the nursing program at the vocational school in neighboring Trousdale.

After completing her studies, Robertson embarked on an entirely different career but still one of community service—a police officer.

Robertson’s first experience working as a law enforcement officer came as a part-time employee under the late South Carthage Police Chief Fred Brown.

